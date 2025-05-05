Conservatives mock Dem rhetoric about 'oligarchy' as NYC living room pic of Alex Soros and Abedin goes viral

Conservatives skewered an online photo of liberal megadonor Alex Soros and former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

An article from The New Yorker went viral on Monday for showcasing notable New Yorkers in their living rooms, ranging from big names in entertainment to politics. Staff writer Naomi Fry summarized that living rooms are "the most public-facing of a home’s spaces, and, as such, it bears a particular burden: that of showcasing to others who the occupants are."

Many of the photos that went viral were specifically those of Democrats. Conservative social media account ComfortablySmug shared four images featuring Soros and Abedin, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., MSNBC host and activist Rev. Al Sharpton, and former Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff.

"[Ladies] and gentlemen, the Democrat party," Comfortably Smug wrote.

EX-CLINTON AIDE HUMA ABEDIN ENGAGED TO GEORGE SOROS' SON

Republican communications staffer Steve Guest poked fun at the photo of Sharpton, quipping, "Of course Al Sharpton has a photo of just himself hanging on his wall."

The photo featuring Soros went particularly viral because of the Democrat's recent focus on fighting oligarcy. The successor of liberal megadonor George Soros sits while holding hands with his new fiancée Huma Abedin in what appears to be an expensive minimalist apartment with a massive view of the city behind them. Manhattan is known as one of the most prohibitively expensive real estate markets in the world.

"Sure let's have that oligarchy conversation," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller said, appearing to refer to the recent "Fighting Oligarchy" tour where Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ocasio-Cortez have rallied Americans against the influence of the mega-wealthy in American politics.

Political strategist Matt Schuck responded with a similar, "Tell me again about that whole ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour."

Many also found the photo to be tone-deaf.

"This is weird," the account representing the conservative media outlet, Townhall, wrote.

Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross responded to the photo with a simple, "Lmao."