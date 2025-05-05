MSNBC walks back 'misstatement' alleging FBI head Kash Patel spends more time at nightclubs than in the office

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Monday had to walk back an eyebrow-raising claim made the previous week about FBI Director Kash Patel.

On Friday's edition of the morning talk show, Frank Figliuzzi, a former assistant director at the FBI, shared the claim that Patel had been seen out partying more often than working at the office.

"Reportedly, he’s been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover building," Figliuzzi told "Morning Joe" co-host Jonathan Lemire. "And there are reports that daily briefings to him have been changed from every day to maybe twice-weekly."

Figliuzzi, who is a national security and intelligence analyst for MSNBC, said his contacts at the FBI told him the agency was in a state of "chaos."

"People don't know what's happening from day-to-day," he added.

Figliuzzi's comments were picked up by several media outlets last week. On Monday's show, Lemire took a moment to retract those comments.

"Frank Figliuzzi was on that hour, discussing the work of administration officials," Lemire began, referring to Friday's "Morning Joe."

"At the end of that segment, Figliuzzi said that FBI Director Kash Patel has been more visible at nightclubs than the FBI headquarters. This was a misstatement. We have not verified that claim," Lemire said.

MSNBC did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

FBI spokesperson Ben Williamson declined to comment.

Last month, Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll replaced Patel as acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). A source close to Patel previously told Fox News Digital that the role was taken off of his plate so he could focus on his role as FBI director.