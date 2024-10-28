Trump targets deep-blue state Reagan last flipped in his ‘84 landslide and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump targets deep-blue state Reagan last flipped in his ‘84 landslide.

2. Trump's full remarks to thousands in 'historic' Madison Square Garden rally.

3. Early in-person voting begins in DC, Colorado.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘SOFTBALL’ PITCH – JD Vance tells massive MSG crowd the one thing VP Harris does really well. Continue reading …

GLITCH GAFFE – Trump cracks up crowd with Harris impersonation after her teleprompter failed on live TV. Watch here …

TRUMP'S SECRET WEAPON – The Melania moment that sent tens of thousands of fans roaring. Watch here …

‘COMETH’ AGAIN? – Harris mocked online for debuting 'new accent' when she starts quoting the Bible. Continue reading …

GRATEFUL ‘DREADFUL’ – Liberal outlet’s presidential endorsement move rewrites its own story. Continue reading …

POLITICS

CROSSING PARTY LINES – RFK Jr says Trump move is something no other president's done before. Continue reading …

FAITH PITCH – Harris suggests voting for her fulfills God's expectation ‘for us to help Him.’ Continue reading …

TWITCH IMPULSE – Walz hints at giving 'Squad' member AOC a promotion if Harris wins. Continue reading …

FASHION POLICE – ‘MAGA’ dress designer forced to remove Trump signs from store after police are called. Continue reading …

MEDIA

SHIFTING STANCES – Mark Cuban defends Harris' flip-flopping positions: 'I've changed a lot of my positions.’ Continue reading …

'GOT THIS ABILITY' – Joe Rogan marvels at Trump's stamina to get through 3-hour podcast interview. Continue reading …

'IT'S STILL DIVIDED' – Michigan Muslims 'divided' over the election, slam the Biden administration's handling of the war in Gaza. Continue reading …

'I'M NOT SAYING...' – AOC, Tim Walz ties McDonald's E.coli outbreak to Trump. Continue reading …

OPINION

REP. BRIAN MAST – I’m a wounded warrior. I’ve seen Donald Trump care for veterans. That’s why I’m voting for him. Continue reading …

KATE MONROE – California’s battle over crime and homelessness is a warning to the nation. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

LEGAL BATTLE – Judge rules against Virginia in attempt to cleanse its voter rolls. Continue reading …

LAST-SECOND STUNNER – Commanders pull off play of the year with Hail Mary to beat Bears. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on hit TV shows, sports stars and Halloween. Take the quiz here …

‘EXTRAORDINARY’ – Actor runs marathon while pushing friend in a wheelchair, raises over $700k for charity. Continue reading …

PORCH PUMPKIN PROFITS – One woman makes a pretty penny from seasonal decorating. See video …

WATCH

ELON MUSK – Telsa chief predicts he could save taxpayers $2,000,000,000,000 if Trump wins. See video …

ELECTION ANALYST SEAN TRENDE – 'Pollsters’ blind spots days away from Election Day. See video …

FOX WEATHER

