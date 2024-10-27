Harris heckled at Pennsylvania church, says voting for her fulfills God's expectation 'for us to help Him'

Vice President Harris was interrupted by a heckler while she was speaking in a Pennsylvania church on Sunday meant to highlight her faith in the battleground state nine days before Election Day.



From the lectern at the Church of Christian Compassion in West Philadelphia, Harris was referencing the biblical story of the Apostle Paul when someone began shouting. Harris stopped speaking and clapped, as the church band sounded music to drown out the heckler, who was not captured on event cameras.

"That's why we fight for democracy," Harris repeated as the heckler was escorted out.

"Every voice is important," she said, clapping. "Every voice is important."

The interruption was over in less than two minutes and Harris continued her message. At the beginning of her remarks, Harris had suggested that voting for her fulfills God's will.

"In just nine days, we have the power to decide the fate of our nation for generations to come. And on this day, then on this beautiful Sunday morning, I am reminded God expects us to help Him," Harris said through laughter, garnering applause. "We got work to do."

"Like Paul, we must remember that divine power works through our actions, and we have the power to move past division, fear and chaos," Harris told the congregation later on. "It is in and within our power to fulfill the promise of America and the promise to create opportunity for every child and to protect our basic freedoms, the power to do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with our God power the Black Church understood and has used for generations."

As she has done in past addresses to Black congregations in recent weeks, Harris attempted to contrast herself against "those who seek to deepen division, to spread hate, to sow fear, and to cause chaos, who suggest that the measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you beat down."

"Here in Pennsylvania right now, each of us has an opportunity to make a difference, because in this moment, we do face a real question: what kind of country do we want to live in? What kind of country do we want for our children and our grandchildren?" Harris said. "A country of chaos… fear and hate, or a country of freedom, justice and compassion. And the great thing about living in a democracy is We the People have the choice to answer that question."

"So let us answer not just with our words, but with our works. Yes, with our prayers, but also with our pressing. Yes, with our faith and also our faith, but also our feet. As we walk to the polls," Harris said. "And yes, in these nine days, these next nine days will test us. They will demand everything we've got. But when I think about the days ahead and the God we serve, yeah, I am confident that His power will work through us. Because, church, I know we were born for a time such as this."

Harris cited her campaign theme of "joy."

"In times of uncertainty, Scripture reminds us weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning," Harris said in closing. "The path may seem hard, the work may seem heavy, but joy cometh in the morning. And church, morning is on its way. God bless you. God bless America."