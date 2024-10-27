AOC, Tim Walz link Trump to McDonald's E. coli outbreak: 'That man stuck his hands in the fries'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz indirectly linked former President Trump’s visit to a Pennsylvania McDonald’s to a recent E. coli outbreak in their hamburgers.

The two took part in a Twitch livestream event on Sunday where they discussed several issues, including Trump’s highly publicized visit to the fast food chain. They joked how just days after his visit, dozens of people reported infections after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger.

"Do you notice a lot of people got sick after he worked at McDonald’s?" Walz said.

"Oh yeah, they showed the E. coli outbreak," Ocasio-Cortez interjected.

CUSTOMERS AT THE MCDONALD'S TRUMP VISITED APPLAUD HIM FOR MAKING ‘CONTACT WITH THE LITTLE GUY’

Walz jokingly said as Ocasio-Cortez kept laughing, "I’m not saying he did it, I mean…I’m not saying he does that."

"That man stuck his hands in the fries, and McDonald’s had E.coli like the next day," she replied.

They continued to mock Trump by showing a clip of him serving customers at the drive-thru window.

"He looks like Ronald McDonald in that costume," Ocasio-Cortez said.

"That’s what I said. He’s wearing less makeup than Ronald," Walz agreed, and the two broke out into laughter.

"He might be wearing a little more," Ocasio-Cortez added.

Both Walz and Ocasio-Cortez criticized Trump’s McDonald’s stop and claimed he was mocking the workers.

"She didn’t go and pander and disrespect McDonald’s workers by standing there in your red tie and take a picture. His policies are the ones that undermine those very workers that were in that McDonald’s. Whether it’s homeownership, health care, reproductive rights, or cost of products," Walz said during his October 21 appearance on "The View."

"So there’s more work to be done, but just to be very clear, nothing Donald Trump is proposing does anything about the middle class," he added. "There’s work to be done. We acknowledge that. I think the vice president’s proposals are real, and they make a difference, and we need to continue that."

On the same day, Ocasio-Cortez attacked Trump during a Harris event in Pennsylvania.

"He put on his little McDonald’s costume ... Halloween came early for Donald Trump, because we know that man has never worked a day in his life," Ocasio-Cortez said of the former president.

"We know that man has never punched a clock in his life. He’s never wiped down a table in his life. He’s never had to fix his own car. He’s never struggled to make ends meet. He does not know what it means to check your paycheck every week and see what you’ve got left," she added. "Donald Trump thinks that people who work at McDonald’s are a joke."

Trump supporters surrounded the McDonald's restaurant as Trump spent the afternoon working and handing out orders after accusing Vice President Kamala Harris of lying about working at the iconic fast food chain. Harris has not provided proof she worked there, and McDonald's has stated that it doesn't have employment records that date back that far.

