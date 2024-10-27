Rogan reflects on podcast interview with former President Trump: 'Got this ability to just keep going'

Podcast host Joe Rogan recently reflected on his interview with former President Donald Trump.

Rogan mentioned several takeaways he got from the landmark episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" that he had with Trump on Friday, noting that the former president is authentic and funny. He also marveled that he can hold a focused interview for over three hours.

"He's got this ability to just keep going. This is what's crazy, like the podcast was three hours long. The guy didn't pee before the podcast. He didn't pee after the podcast. He just left," the host told guests Eddie Bravo, Brendan Schaub, and Bryan Callen during the latest episode of his podcast.

Rogan’s guest brought up the interview on Saturday, when they asked if he was "nervous" about sitting down with the former president, though Rogan replied that he was more "excited" and "hyped" than anything.

"I was definitely hyped up. I was excited, because I wanted – there was a lot of questions I need to answer," he said, denying that he felt any pressure to perform in a certain way, and affirming that he prepared for the conversation ahead of time.

Rogan’s first observation about Trump’s personality was that he likes to start on one talking and end up somewhere completely different.

"He’s real good at – you ask him a question, and he starts to answer it, but then he takes you on a totally different route… But you got to bring him back in, but you got to be respectful."

The host said that though they talked about it a little, he was left wanting to know more about how Trump really felt when during his first day in the White House in Jan. 2017.

"I want to know what that first f------ day is like, and I don’t really think I got that answer out of him."

What also stood out to Rogan is how much of a natural comedian Trump is, which is something many people chafe at in a president.

"The problem with the Trump stuff is just that the people look at the inflammatory things he says, the crazy s---, and they define him by that," Rogan said.

"You also have to remember, this is a very bizarre combination of an entertainer and a businessman… He’s like a comedian, man. He says funny s---," he said, adding, "My point is people don’t know what to do with that, and they want to pretend that all these other people are somehow morally better because you don’t see the real them."

Later, Rogan disclosed that the 3-hour interview was the first real conversation he has ever had with Trump, who he described as a "businessman, bottom line."

"He likes making deals. That’s what it is. That’s his whole thing."

He also mentioned he was impressed with how Trump kept going without needing to use the bathroom or get water.

"He just sat here, and we talked," he said, adding that Trump’s team was "freaking out" they were going so long and cutting into Trump’s schedule.

"He didn’t give a f----. He was like, ‘I know this is going to be bigger than that.’"