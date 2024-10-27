Early in-person voting begins in DC, Colorado

Early in-person voting kicked off in both Washington, D.C., and Colorado on Monday.

Here is everything you need to know to cast a ballot.

Key down-ballot races in today’s early voting states

There are two competitive House districts across the states that began voting Friday:

The 3rd District stretches across most of western Colorado. Thanks to a largely rural working-class population (Aspen is the exception), it’s been safely Republican for over a decade. But in 2022, the race came down to just 546 votes. Incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert is moving to safer Republican turf this year, making this a race between her former Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, and Republican attorney Jeff Hurd. It’s Lean R on the rankings. Colorado’s 8th District: The 8th District starts in rural Weld County, where Trump won by 18 points in 2020. But the further down you go, the more suburban it becomes. Strong Democratic turnout in Adams County, which Biden won by 16 points, gave Democratic Rep. Yadira Caraveo her first win in 2022. This time, the incumbent is up against Republican state politician Gabe Evans. This is a Toss Up race.

How to vote in Colorado

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Colorado.

Voting by mail

Absentee voting kicked off in Colorado on Oct. 11. Residents do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The state proactively mailed ballots to eligible voters between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18. Those ballots must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Colorado offers early in-person voting, but it varies by location. Be sure to check the state's election website for early voting dates and locations.

Voter registration

Colorado residents can register to vote in person, by mail or online at any point during early voting and on Election Day. Oct. 28 is the last day to register to vote and receive a mail ballot.

How to vote in Washington, D.C.

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Washington, D.C.

Voting by mail

Washington, D.C., began absentee voting on Monday. Registered voters do not need to apply for a ballot, as the district began sending ballots to all active registered voters starting Sept. 30. Ballots can be returned by mail or in person through Election Day.

Early in-person voting

Washington, D.C., will begin early in-person voting on Oct. 28, and it will run through Nov. 3.

Voter registration

The deadline for residents to register to vote online or by mail was Oct. 15. They can also register in-person during early voting (Oct. 28-Nov. 3) and on Election Day.