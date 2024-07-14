Expand / Collapse search
Trump supporters at Pennsylvania rally take cover from gunfire that 'shocked' locals

Multiple rally attendees described a moment of calm after the gunfire in Butler

Audrey Conklin
Published
People in the crowd scream and fall to the ground after shots are fired at former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was shot in the ear. (Credit: David Bochi)

BUTLER, Penn. – Some Trump rally attendees in Butler, Pennsylvania, had been waiting around the Butler Farm Show grounds since 8 a.m. Saturday so they'd get a good view of the former president when the event began later that day.

Trump had traveled to the close-knit, rural town north of Pittsburgh four years ago, in October 2020, ahead of the last election. 

Locals were excited for round two this weekend, some even hauling their children with them to see what turned out to be an evening they will never forget.

"A lot of people I know are shocked it happened here. This is Trump country," John Fosmaught told Fox News Digital.

WOULD-BE TRUMP ASSASSIN HAD EXPLOSIVES IN CAR PARKED NEAR RALLY, BOMB-MAKING MATERIALS AT HOME: SOURCES

WATCH:

Just minutes after Trump took the stage, around 6:10 p.m., the crowd heard pops of gunfire. 

At first, some thought they'd heard firecrackers or fireworks. Others who said they're familiar with the sounds firearms make said they immediately knew what was happening, especially given the environment — and the intended target.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE IDENTIFY VICTIMS SHOT DURING ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION OF FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP

Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by security personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Then Trump put a hand to his ear and ducked for cover, and the crowd followed. One attendee began covering those around him with folding metal chairs to act as a makeshift shield.

PHOTO GALLERY: ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

WATCH:

Jayme Santoro said she was standing in the same section as Corey Comperatore, the former Buffalo Township fire chief who was fatally shot while shielding his family from the gunfire.

Santoro described seeing blood on the bleachers where attendees were standing, listening to Trump speak while unknowingly exposed to danger. 

HOW SECRET SERVICE PROTOCOL HAS CHANGED AMID PRESIDENTIAL ASSASSINATION ATTEMPTS THROUGH THE YEARS

Comperatore and daughters holding a sign calling their dad their "first love"

Former Buffalo Township Fire Chief Corey Comperatore pictured with his daughters in an undated family photo. Authorities say Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, Saturday, struck and killed Comperatore in the crossfire. Secret Service agents returned fire, killing Crooks. (Helen Comperatore/Facebook)

"[I]t is so insensitive and evil to read comments and things on social media making light of it all," Santoro said, describing the internet banter that has followed the shooting that left one father dead and two others in critical condition "disheartening, disappointing, and honestly unfathomable."

Authorities identified the two injured victims as 57-year-old David Dutch of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and 74-year-old James Copenhaver of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, both of whom are now in stable condition. 

She saw people "pass out" after witnessing the shooting, Santoro said.

Aerial view of the scene of the Trump rally where an assassination attempt was made on the former President

A drone view during the police investigation into gunfire at a campaign rally of Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 14, 2024. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters)

The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, is also dead after the U.S. Secret Service fatally shot Crooks from his position on a building rooftop about 160 yards from where Trump was standing, surrounded by his supporters. 

The agency is now investigating how the shooter was able to not only get close to the rally with an AR-15 but also how he was able to come within such close proximity to the former president.

Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign event

Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

After the gunfire, there was a loud, frantic scream and some commands from attendees telling others to get down, but other than that, the crowd was relatively calm and poised. So calm, in fact, that some heard the Secret Service say, "Shooter's down," and the former president say he needed to get his shoes.

SHOOTING AT TRUMP RALLY BEING INVESTIGATED AS ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

A shoe remains on stage after Trump was taken fro the stage

A shoe is left on stage after former president Donald Trump is assisted offstage during a campaign rally at Butler Farm Show Inc. on Saturday, July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pa. Trump ducked and was taken offstage after loud noises were heard after he began speaking. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"[I]t was a very calm crowd. … I thought I was at church, frankly," David Trepanier said. "And even after the event, there wasn't anyone running. Everyone was calm, and we just walked out. I mean, it was an incredible, inspiring experience."

David Bocci told Fox News Digital that he was watching Secret Service the "whole time" because he is "kind of fascinated" by the agency.

A Secret Service member and members of the crowd are seen at republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally

A Secret Service member and members of the crowd are seen at Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.   (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"They were looking through their binoculars and then all the sudden they were building up their rifles," David Bocci told Fox News Digital. "And then they were looking over at the ARG building with their rifle, and then not maybe 10 seconds later you could hear the shots from the shooter, and then Secret Service shot back."

Dave Bocci, David's father, was amazed that the shooter got to the rooftop of the building with a rifle.

Thomas Matthew Crooks

Bethel Park School District can confirm that the alleged shooter in the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on former President Donald J. Trump is a graduate of Bethel Park High School. Thomas Matthew Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School with the Class of 2022. (Bethel Park School District)

"Trump picked this place so close to the [Republican National] Convention. He knows what Pennsylvania means to him. He knows this area," Dave Bocci told Fox News Digital. "…To have somebody climb up — a 20-year-old — with…an AR-15 possibly, I can't even…the whole election comes through here. You'd think you'd have double security."

"You'd think you'd have double security."

— Dave Bocci

Most rally-goers are grateful security was able to remove the threat and keep Trump, who walked away with a bloodied ear, safe. But they're confused about how a 20-year-old suspect got so close to killing the former president in the first place.

Trump supporters are seen covered with blood in the stands

Trump supporters are seen covered with blood in the stands after guns were fired at Republican candidate Donald Trump at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

Trepanier feels security at the event was "very bad." He and his wife walked through a security checkpoint when they arrived, where law enforcement officers were checking people's belongings and watching attendees walk through metal detectors. At one point, however, they left the "secured area" to sit underneath the shade of a tree. When they walked back in, no one checked them.

"I appreciate the snipers, but why in the world? … I know where these buildings are," he said. "Why couldn't they see this guy on the roof, even if he was hidden?"

BIDEN SPOKE WITH TRUMP FOLLOWING SHOOTING AT PENNSYLVANIA RALLY

People huddle after the shooting

Members of the crowd duck under chairs after former president Donald Trump is assisted offstage during a campaign rally at Butler Farm Show Inc. on Saturday, July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pa. Trump ducked and was taken offstage after loud noises were heard after he began speaking.  (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"I wouldn't have them guard my dog house. I'm very emotional about that," Trepanier added.

Crooks had no prior criminal history and was a registered Republican, according to voting records, but he only participated in the Nov. 8, 2022, state election, due to his age. Records show that he made a $15 donation to Progressive Turnout Project, a Chicago-based political action committee that supports Democrat candidates for public office and claims to advocate for "key Democratic constituencies: young people, minorities and low-income people."

An aerial view of Thomas Matthew Crooks' home

An aerial view shows vehicles of law enforcement members who work at the home of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, named by the FBI as the "subject involved" in the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump, in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 14, 2024.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

The FBI said it will continue its investigation into Crooks and any other information it can obtain.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI," the statement continued.

Fox News' Scott McDonald contributed to this report.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.