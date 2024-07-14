Pennsylvania State Police identify victims shot during attempted assassination of former President Trump

The Pennsylvania State Police released the names of the three attendees shot during the attempted assassination of former President Trump at Saturday’s rally in Butler County.

The deceased victim was identified as Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver, Pennsylvania.

The second victim was identified as 57-year-old David Dutch of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, who is listed in stable condition. The third victim was identified as 74-year-old James Copenhaver of Moon Township, Pennsylvania; he is also listed in stable condition.

"I am sure everyone has seen the news and are appalled at how divided we have become. Well, it has finally hit home to the League. It is with great sadness that I report that one of the civilians shot at the rally was one of our own," Matt Popovich, District 8 vice commandant of the Marine Corps League of Pennsylvania Inc. wrote in a post on Facebook.

TRUMP’S SURVIVAL WAS ‘MIRACULOUS’ GIVEN BULLET’S PROXIMITY TO HIS BRAIN, DOCTOR SAYS

"Commandant David Dutch of Westmoreland County is in critical condition. He was shot in the liver and chest. He has had one surgery and is undergoing another this morning. He is currently in an induced coma. Please keep him and his family in your prayers," Popovich continued.

TRUMP RALLY VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS COREY COMPERATORE, 'HERO' SHIELDED WIFE AND GIRLS FROM BULLETS

When Fox News Digital reached out to the Marine Corps League of Pennsylvania Inc., they declined to comment.

"These victims and their families are certainly in our thoughts today," said Col. Christopher Paris, Pennsylvania State Police commissioner. "The Pennsylvania State Police continue to work tirelessly alongside our federal, state and local partners as this investigation continues."

WHO WAS THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS? WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT TRUMP’S ATTEMPTED ASSASSIN

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered U.S. and state flags on all state facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff in Comperatore's honor.

Comperatore, 50, was a former fire chief for Buffalo Township, a volunteer fire service, local news station WPXI reported.

Shapiro said on Sunday he spoke with Comperatore's wife, who noted that he was a man of faith.

"We lost a fellow Pennsylvanian last night," Shapiro said at a news conference. "Corey Comperatore was a girl dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community, and most especially, Corey loved his family. Corey was an avid supporter of the former president and was so excited to be there last night with him in the community."

During Sunday's press conference, Shapiro called on Americans to come together in prayer and to retreat from hate and malice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a moment where all of us have a responsibility to take down the temperature, rise above the hateful rhetoric that exists, and search for a better, brighter future for this nation. I ask that you join Lori and me in prayer for the two Pennsylvanians still in critical condition, for the family of Corey Comperatore, and for former President Donald Trump," Shapiro said.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as an assassination attempt.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.