  • Published
    14 Images

    PHOTO GALLERY: Assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump

    A gunman attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump as he spoke to a crowd at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13, 2024. He was hit in the ear.

  • Donald Trump addresses the crowd
    Former President Donald Trump greets the crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, 2024. 
    
    Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Donald Trump speaks before being shot
    Trump addresses the crowd at Butler Farm.
    
    Jeff Swensen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Donald Trump greets the crowd during a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc
    The crowd cheers for former President Trump.
    
    Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally
    Former President Donald Trump reacts as he is shot.
    
    REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters
  • Donald Trump on ground after shooting
    Covered by Secret Service agents, blood drips down the face of the former president.
    
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Secret Service agents fall on Donald Trump after he is shot
    Former President Donald Trump is protected by Secret Service agents.
    
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Agents with guns rush stage after Trump is shot
    Law enforcement move in.
    
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • People huddle after Trump rally shooting
    Members of the crowd duck after former President Donald Trump is assisted offstage. 
    
    Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally
    Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump returns to his feet, assisted by security personnel. 
    
    REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters
  • Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service
    Donald Trump pumps his fist after being shot at a rally in Pennsylvania. 
    
    Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images / AP Images
  • Agents surround Trump after rally shooting
    Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents.
    
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Images
  • A person is removed by state police from the stands after guns were fired at Republican candidate Donald Trump
    The body of Corey Comperatore is carried by Pennsylvania State Troopers.
    
    Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Biden exits St. Edmond’s Catholic Church after attending mass
    President Biden exits St. Edmond’s Catholic Church less than ten minutes after the shooting.
    
    Leigh Green for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is empty and littered with debris
    The campaign rally site after everyone left. 
    
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Images
