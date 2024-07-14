Move Back
PHOTO GALLERY: Assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump
A gunman attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump as he spoke to a crowd at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13, 2024. He was hit in the ear.
- Former President Donald Trump greets the crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, 2024.read more
- Trump addresses the crowd at Butler Farm.read more
- The crowd cheers for former President Trump.read more
- Former President Donald Trump reacts as he is shot.read more
- Covered by Secret Service agents, blood drips down the face of the former president.read more
- Former President Donald Trump is protected by Secret Service agents.read more
- Law enforcement move in.read more
- Members of the crowd duck after former President Donald Trump is assisted offstage.read more
- Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump returns to his feet, assisted by security personnel.read more
- Donald Trump pumps his fist after being shot at a rally in Pennsylvania.read more
- Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents.read more
- The body of Corey Comperatore is carried by Pennsylvania State Troopers.read more
- President Biden exits St. Edmond’s Catholic Church less than ten minutes after the shooting.read more
- The campaign rally site after everyone left.read more

