Donald Trump

Would-be Trump assassin had bomb-making materials in car parked near rally, at home: reports

Thomas Matthew Crooks' car reportedly found with explosives inside near the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
The man authorities say attempted to assassinate former President Trump had bomb making materials inside his car, found parked near the Pennsylvania rally, and at his home, according to reports Sunday. 

Law enforcement discovered the car, which was driven by Thomas Matthew Crooks, parked near the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people briefed on the investigation. 

The Journal said authorities dispatched bomb technicians after police received multiple reports of suspicious packages near where the shooter was located. 

The sources added that investigators remained at the scene well into the night to make sure it was clear and also conducted a search of Crooks' home and spoke with his family.

WHO WAS THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS? WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT TRUMP’S ATTEMPTED ASSASSIN

Trump shooter car

Authorities reportedly found the would-be assassin's car near the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, with explosives inside. (Fox News)

The FBI early Sunday identified Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, "as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania." 

The bureau said the investigation remains active and ongoing and encourages anyone with information to submit photos or videos online at fbi.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Undated file photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks

Undated file photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks. Crooks is alleged to be the shooter in the assassination attempt on former President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Fox News Digital law enforcement source)

TRUMP SHOOTING WITNESS SAYS HE WARNED AUTHORITIES OF GUNMAN CRAWLING ONTO ROOF BEFORE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Crooks reportedly shot at Trump from a rooftop perch some 130 yards away during a rally in the small town, striking the upper part of Trump’s right ear while the former president was speaking to rallygoers. It happened ahead of the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled to kick off on Monday in Milwaukee. 

An FBI official said investigators had not yet determined a motive.

Secret Service agents fatally shot Crooks. The gunman attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue at a farm show in Butler, the agency said.

Trump pumps fist at Pennsylvania rally shooting

Secret Service agents surround Republican presidential candidate former President Trump onstage after he was injured at a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

One attendee was killed, and two spectators were critically wounded, authorities said. All were identified as men. Family members later identified Corey Comperatore as the rally goer who was killed Saturday. He reportedly was a former fire chief for Buffalo Township, and died while shielding his wife and daughters from the gunfire.  

Law enforcement officials told the Associated Press that bomb-making materials were found inside Crooks' vehicle and bomb-making materials were also found at his home. The two officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Investigators believe the firearm Crooks used had been purchased by Crooks' father at least six months ago, two law enforcement officials told the AP. Federal agents were still working to understand when and how his son obtained the gun, and to gather additional information about Crooks, according to the officials.

Fox News' Scott McDonald and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

