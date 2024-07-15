Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FBI

What FBI searching Trump shooter's phone and laptop at Quantico are looking for: Fmr. agent

The retired FBI agent said that investigators are looking for Thomas Crooks' electronics for any writings that could indicate a motive

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Former FBI agent discusses what investigators are looking for in would-be Trump assassin's cellphone, computer Video

Former FBI agent discusses what investigators are looking for in would-be Trump assassin's cellphone, computer

Scott Duffey, a former FBI agent, told Fox News Digital that the FBI will fully investigate the contents to Thomas Crooks' cellphone and computer.

BETHAL PARK, Pa. – A former FBI special agent gave an inside look into what federal investigators are looking for after they decrypted the killer's cellphone and laptop in the hope in the hope of discovering Thomas Crooks' motive.

Retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Scott Duffey told Fox News Digital that, since the FBI announced that it successfully unlocked Crooks' electronics, it is now able to download the contents of his digital footprint.

"The FBI's cellular analysis surveillance team would be able to look through his phone, be able to download what is on there through software that they have and through cell tower information," he said.

"Since this is a rural area, did he leave that area? Was he venturing out or communicating with anybody?" Duffey said. "They will be able to piece together his whereabouts."

US SECRET SERVICE DIRECTOR PLANS TO ‘STAY ON’ AS CALLS GROW FOR HER RESIGNATION

An undated image of Thomas Matthew Crooks.

An undated image of Thomas Matthew Crooks.  (Handout via AFP)

Duffey said that the FBI's capabilities are "second to none" and that the agency will thoroughly search through Crooks' electronics

"They're going to be looking for is who, if anyone, he was in contact with," he said. "And if not in contact with anyone, then gather information about what he was reviewing, reading and researching."

Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation walking through crime scene

The FBI's interactions with the Council for American-Islamic Relations was restricted due to allegations from the DOJ.  (Getty Images)

Duffey said the FBI will be investigating the extent of knowledge Crooks' may have had about bomb-making.

The FBI previously said that 20-year-old Crooks had explosives inside his car, found parked near the Pennsylvania rally, and bomb-making materials at his home.

BREAKING INTO TRUMP SHOOTER'S CELLPHONE COMPLICATED BY MODERN TECHNOLOGY: EXPERT

"How far advanced was he in those devices? So were they improvised devices that were already ready to go, or was it materials that, for whatever reason, was just to throw dogs off and whatnot," he said.

"And they [the FBI] will want to know how long he had been doing this," Duffey said. "The research that led into the ultimate act of taking a rifle up on top of a rooftop and then firing it into a crowd and ultimately towards the former President of the United States, Donald Trump."

FBI agents canvas Thomas Matthew Crooks’ neighborhood in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania

FBI agents canvas Thomas Matthew Crooks’ neighborhood in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania on Monday, July 15, 2024. Investigators are speaking with neighbors about Crooks, who was killed on Saturday after attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital )

Duffey said that federal agencies will also prioritize if Crooks left a final note before his attack at the former president's rally.

"Did he leave a manifesto? Did he write? Did he journal?" he said. "Just amassing pieces of evidence."

The retired FBI agent said that if Crooks' was not killed by a United States Secret Service (USSS) officer, the FBI would have interviewed him and deciphered his motive.

"The ultimate goal is to be able to get into his head, which is what the FBI would have done if he was taken into custody and interviewed – which we know that not to be true."

"Because of that, they have to go through troves of evidence and nothing better would be if he had been journaling, researching or reaching out to a best friend," he said.

Thomas Matthew Crooks

Bethel Park School District can confirm that the alleged shooter in the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on former President Donald J. Trump is a graduate of Bethel Park High School. Thomas Matthew Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School with the Class of 2022. (Bethel Park School District)

Duffey said the "troves of evidence" will hopefully shed light on Crooks' political leanings or if he struggled with mental health.

FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENT WARNS AGENCY ‘STRETCHED THIN’ WITH NEW RESPONSIBILITIES, LACK OF MANPOWER

"Was he anti-government? Was he seeing anybody for mental health diagnoses? 

A view of a street sign in front of the home of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks

A view of a street sign in front of the home of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, named by the FBI as the "subject involved" in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 15, 2024.  (REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk)

He said that the FBI will "spare nothing" to uncover Crooks' motive.

"I've often said in any type of crime, when somebody commits such a violent crime of such attention and, either by suicide or by an act of law enforcement, is no longer with us, that the FBI only has what is available to them through their devices and any friends, cohorts, or colleagues to at least give some idea, because the motive ultimately and always resides in the head of the doer," he said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

"And, minus an interview, you are hoping that it's been at least put out, in some form of writing."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.