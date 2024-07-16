Expand / Collapse search
4 questions Trump shooter's family, acquaintances are being asked by FBI: former officer

FBI wants to ensure Thomas Matthew Crooks acted alone in plot to kill Trump, retired police officer says

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Former classmate describes shooter Thomas Matthew Crook as 'loner' who was 'bullied' Video

Former classmate describes shooter Thomas Matthew Crook as 'loner' who was 'bullied'

Jason Kohler, 21, tells reporters he went to high school with would-be Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crook.

BETHAL PARK, Pa. – A veteran law enforcement officer shared what the FBI is likely asking family, friends and acquaintances of would-be Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks in its mission to determine a motive. 

Ashton Packe, a retired 23-year-veteran Nevada law enforcement officer who also served in the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, told Fox News Digital that agents are conducting a "deep dive" into the 20-year-old's friends and family.

The FBI said Monday that it conducted "nearly 100" interviews of law enforcement personnel, event attendees and other witnesses after the shooting at the 45th president's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Packe highlighted four avenues that federal law enforcement officers would ask Crooks as well as his family, friends and acquaintances. 

SECRET SERVICE INCREASED TRUMP'S PROTECTION AFTER IRANIAN PLOT TO ASSASSINATE HIM

An undated image of Thomas Matthew Crooks.

An undated image of Thomas Matthew Crooks (Handout via AFP)

1. Who did he talk to?

Packe said the federal agency would interview and determine a timeline of events leading up to the attack, including speaking with campaign rally attendees.

"They’re going to be doing a deep dive on his associates and friends," he said.

Crooks grew up in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, a town with a population of approximately 33,000 people.

The FBI has provided limited insight into what its investigation has yielded, but it said on Monday that it gained access to Crooks' cellphone and laptop.

"FBI technical specialists successfully gained access to Thomas Matthew Crooks’ phone, and they continue to analyze his electronic devices," the bureau said in a statement. "The search of the subject's residence and vehicle are complete."

FBI agents canvas Thomas Matthew Crooks’ neighborhood in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania

Investigators speak to neighbors about Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was killed while attempting to assassinate former President Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., on Saturday. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital )

2. What was his state of mind?

Packe said federal agents would want to conduct a complete threat assessment as well as a psych assessment on Crooks.

"Experts in the FBI's behavioral analysis units would do a complete threat assessment, psych assessment on him," Packe said. "They're looking for any kind of radicalization process and what ideations might have led him to go kinetic."

Packe noted that while lots of people have radical beliefs or ideations, very few act.

An unidentified man answers the door at the home of Thomas Matthew Crooks

An unidentified man answers the door at the home of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, named by the FBI as the "subject involved" in the attempted assassination of former President Trump, in Bethel Park, Pa., on July 15, 2024. (Reuters/Aaron Josefczyk)

3. Was he inspired by a foreign entity or nation-state?

"They want to ensure that this was not a nation-state, terrorist group or foreign government directing him," Packe said.

Robert Wells, the assistant director of the Counterterrorism Division at the FBI, said the agency believes Crooks was a "lone actor." The FBI previously said it is investigating the attempted assassination as possible domestic terrorism.

"It appears that he was a lone actor, but we still have more investigation to go," Wells said. "We are still investigating this as an assassination attempt but also looking at it as a potential domestic terrorism act."

WHAT FBI SEARCHING TRUMP SHOOTER'S PHONE, LAPTOP AT QUANTICO ARE LOOKING FOR: FORMER AGENT

4. Did he act alone?

"They want to ensure that there is no additional threat by potential bad actors," Packe continued.

Fox News learned Tuesday that a Joint Intelligence Bulletin from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security was published this week and shared with multiple intelligence and law enforcement organizations warning of potential repeat attacks and retaliation after the shooting.

"We continue to face very real threats from those who seek to undermine our elections," the bulletin reads, in part. "The FBI remains vigilant in our efforts to detect and assess possible threats and, as always, we encourage the public to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety."

Undated file photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks

Undated file photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Packe said the FBI hopes to eliminate and ensure that there was "no conspiracy."

"They also want to gather evidence to see if anybody helped him in carrying out this crime and ensuring there was no conspiracy, such as somebody helping him purchase ammunition or explosive material, conducting pre-operational surveillance, or moving materials or equipment into place," he said.

Donald Trump attends Day 1 of the Republican National Convention

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends the first day of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 15, 2024. (Reuters/Callaghan O'Hare)

The shooting began shortly after Trump took the stage at the outdoor rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

Several loud pops could be heard and a bloodied Trump was whisked from the stage, but not before pumping his fist toward the crowd.

A Secret Service agent shot and killed Crooks, the agency said.

