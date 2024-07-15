FBI has gained access to Thomas Matthew Crooks' phone in Trump assassination attempt

The FBI announced they have successfully gained access to the phone belonging to Thomas Matthew Crooks, the would-be assassin who opened fire on former President Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

"FBI technical specialists successfully gained access to Thomas Matthew Crooks’ phone, and they continue to analyze his electronic devices," the agency wrote in a press release.

Law enforcement sources with knowledge of the situation tell Fox News the weapon Crooks used, a DPMS AR-15 5.56, is now at the FBI’s forensic labs in Quantico, Virginia, along with his phone, laptop and at least one Improvised Explosive Device from his car.

The FBI finished its search of Crooks' home and vehicle. A little more than a dozen guns were found in the home. Crooks' family is still cooperating with the FBI, Fox News has confirmed.

House Homeland Security Chair Mark Green, R-Tenn., and Ranking Member Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., spoke with FBI Executive Assistant Director Robert Wells on Monday.

A committee spokesperson issued a statement to Fox News on where the investigation stands and what is happening next.

"The FBI is focused on the gunman, his motive, any potential associations, building a timeline of events, and related matters, while the Secret Service is conducting a separate review of its security protocol. Chairman Green is pleased to know the FBI has so far conducted nearly 100 interviews, and has access to the gunman’s phone. Chairman Green was assured by EAD Wells that the FBI intends to be transparent with Congress during its investigation. Chairman Green intends to schedule a site visit, if possible, once the scene has been processed, and looks forward to being briefed by USSS as soon as possible, as do Committee Members." - House Homeland Security Committee Spokesperson

The FBI said it conducted nearly 100 interviews of law enforcement personnel, event attendees and other witnesses. It has also received hundreds of digital media tips, which include photos and videos taken at the scene.

The agency began its investigation into Crooks and the shooting shortly after the Saturday attack. Agents went to Crooks' home and the home of his parents on Sunday and Monday. They are investigating the incident as an assassination attempt and possible domestic terrorism.

Trump broke his silence on the assassination attempt on Monday, saying he is alive "by luck or by God."

"I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead," Trump told the New York Post. "I’m supposed to be dead."

"The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle," Trump also told the newspaper onboard his private plane while heading to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for this week’s Republican National Convention. "By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God I’m still here."

Trump told the Post that had he not turned his head slightly to the right to read a chart on illegal immigration, the bullet that grazed him would have been fatal.

He described the Secret Service agents who rushed at him as "linebackers," mentioning another one eliminated the gunman with "one shot right between the eyes."

"They did a fantastic job," he told the Post. "It’s surreal for all of us."