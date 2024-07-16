Expand / Collapse search
Secret Service increased Trump's protection after Iranian plot to assassinate him

It is reportedly not connected to the assassination attempt

David Spunt By David Spunt , Bill Mears , Jake Gibson , Brianna Herlihy Fox News
Published
The Department of Homeland Security has received intelligence from a human source on an Iranian plot to assassinate former President Trump, Fox News has been told by two federal law enforcement sources. 

The development level of the plot is unclear. CNN first reported that there has been an increase in Secret Service protection for Trump in recent weeks because of this intelligence. DHS and Secret Service have increasingly been concerned about Trump holding outdoor events, Fox News is told. 

The Iranian plot is reportedly not connected in any way at this point to the assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania carried out by Thomas Crooks.

Donald Trump onstage at a rally

Secret Service agents surround former President Trump onstage at a rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The agencies have expressed concerns to Trump’s campaign about the Iranian plot. Since the killing of Iranian leader Qasem Soleimani in January 2020, Trump has been an increased target, but this specific threat has developed over the past few days.

