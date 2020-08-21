Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Trump quickly reacts to Biden acceptance speech: 'Just words!'

President Trump wasted little time Thursday night in responding to Joe Biden's formal acceptance of the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.

"In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks," Trump wrote on Twitter soon after the speech. "He will never change, just words!"

Biden's acceptance of the nomination was a crowning achievement in his five-decade political career. In his speech from his home state of Delaware, he promised to restore the "soul of America" and deliver the nation from what he described as "darkness."

The 77-year-old former vice president said Trump has failed in his basic duty to protect Americans and pledged to get a handle on the coronavirus that has killed more than 170,000 people and placed the country on an economic downward spiral.



"He's failed to protect us. He's failed to protect America and, my fellow Americans, that is unforgivable," Biden said of Trump. "As president, I'll make you a promise: I'll protect Americans. I will defend us from every attack -- seen and unseen -- always, without exception, every time."

Biden also blamed Trump for stoking anger and division in America, and pledged to bring the country back into the "light."

Trump and the Republicans will get a chance to make their case to the public when they hold their convention beginning next Monday. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Chris Wallace says Biden blew 'big hole' in Trump's claim that Dem is 'mentally shot'

Chris Wallace, host of “Fox News Sunday,” labeled Joe Biden’s nomination acceptance speech Thursday night as “enormously effective,” saying the address blew "a big hole" in President Trump’s claims that Biden’s cognitive skills are declining.

"Remember, Donald Trump has been talking for months about Joe Biden as [being] mentally shot, a captive of the left," Wallace said during Fox News' special coverage of the Democratic Convention. "And yes, Biden was reading from the teleprompter and a prepared speech, but I thought that he blew a hole, a big hole, in that characterization.



"It seems to me that after tonight, Donald Trump will have to run against a candidate, not a caricature," Wallace added.



After Biden finished his remarks, in which he promised to restore the "soul of America" and deliver the nation from "darkness," Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier said Biden was "the best he's been" during the topsy-turvy campaign. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Portland assault suspect -- still sought by police -- begs for money on social media

Portland, Ore., assault suspect Marquise Love, 25, remained at large Thursday after police identified him as the person who knocked another man unconcious during violent demonstrations last Sunday.

Love apparently took to social media to beg for financial help as he remained on the lam.

The suspect, who goes by the name “Keese Love," is wanted by police for allegedly attacking a man identified as Adam Haner, just blocks away from a Black Lives Matter demonstration.



In a post on SnapChat, Love insists he did nothing wrong.



“Might go to jail for murder tonight for a racist when all I did was fight him," Love purportedly wrote, according to an image obtained by The Sun. "Look it up on Twitter put money on my books and come see me.”



Video footage of the attack shows someone resembling Love kicking Haner in the face as the victim kneels in the street.

Haner's girlfriend said the couple were in Haner's truck when he spotted a woman being mugged and stopped to help. An angry mob then set upon the couple. Haner got back in his truck and drove away but stopped when his power steering failed, leading to another encounter with the mob. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson wasn't impressed by this week's Democratic Convention.

"We’ve learned a lot over the past three days,” Carlson said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight" ahead of Thursday's final night.

"What does it all mean? It does not amount to a coherent ideological framework or logical governing strategy."



