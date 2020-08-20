Sean Hannity asks Kamala Harris: 'What do you really see in your running mate?'

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris once expressed support for women who accused presidential nominee Joe Biden of inappropriate behavior, so where are all the “I believers” now, Sean Hannity asked Thursday night.

In her Democratic National Convention remarks Wednesday, Harris announced that she “knows a predator” when she sees one and that there is “no vaccine for racism.”

“A few months ago, she said she believed Biden’s accusers,” the “Hannity” host said. “So what do you really see in your running mate, Senator Harris?”

One of Biden’s accusers, Tara Reade, accused the Democratic Party in an interview with Fox News Digital this week of being “complicit” in “gaslighting” survivors of sexual misconduct.

“Where are all the ‘I believers’ in the Democratic Party?” he asked. “Why are they not supporting Tara Reade and believing her? What about Bill Clinton? Where are the ‘I believers’ outraged that he’s still a prominent figure of the Democratic Party?”

What's more, Hannity added, Harris also “heavily suggested” Biden is a racist for praising Senate segregationists like Robert Byrd. Biden reportedly worked alongside the former Ku Klux Klansman to halt school integration and said he didn’t want his children growing up in a “racial jungle.”

During a Democratic primary debate, Harris famously confronted Biden, saying she was one of the little girls able to attend integrated schools through federally mandated busing. To commemorate her “takedown” of the former vice president, the Harris campaign created a t-shirt that was featured during this week's convention.

“Whoops. Pretty weird,” Hannity said. “You would think the DNC would want to hide the moment when Biden’s now-running mate accused him of being a racist."