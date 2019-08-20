This Day in History: Aug. 21
On this day, Aug. 21 ...
2018: Michael Cohen, President Trump's former personal attorney, pleads guilty to eight counts of financial crimes.
Also on this day:
- 1858: The Lincoln-Douglas debates between Democratic senator Stephen A. Douglas and Republican challenger Abraham Lincoln in the Illinois senatorial campaign begin.
1911: The Mona Lisa is stolen from the Louvre museum in France by an Italian waiter, Vincenzo Perruggia.
- 1945: President Harry Truman announces the end of the Lend-Lease Program.
- 1959: Hawaii becomes the 50th state in the United States.