Tucker Carlson says DNC speakers, Biden campaign make up a ‘coalition of the miserable’

DNC speakers and members of the Biden campaign all raised their voices against Donald Trump this week, and they all share a common trait – they are miserable, Tucker Carlson said Thursday.

“We watched Elizabeth Warren promise to bring peace to Indian country,” the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host said. “We saw [Michelle Obama] call in from her $11 million summer home in Martha’s Vineyard and claim to be oppressed ... We saw post-makeover Sandy Cortez [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] nominate a man she referred to mysteriously as Bernard Sanders for president. We’ve seen a lot this week."

TUCKER REVEALS THE DNC PARTY LEADERS DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE, WHERE EXTREMISM AND ANTI-AMERICANISM COME OUT

Carlson argued Democrats' messaging does not follow a “coherent ideological framework” and the party's presidential nominee doesn’t seem to have much of an opinion on anything besides “lunch and a nap.” But collectively, the host said, the Democrats are unhappy.

“Deeply and personally unhappy,” he said. “Tormented at the most basic level. This is the coalition of the miserable.”

The reason, Carlson claimed, is that many Democrats are unsatisfied with how life turned out and others are “victims of their own affluence.”

TUCKER: DNC SPEAKERS CUOMO, OBAMA, BOWSER SHOWED WHAT'S WRONG WITH THEIR PARTY

“Being rich for too long tends to destroy people from within, particularly when they didn’t earn it,” he said. “Whatever the cause, you could not pick a more maladjusted group than the speakers of the DNC this week. You wouldn’t want these people babysitting your kids.”

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, along others, pushed the message of “just vote and everything will be fine.

“'Vote for us and things will get better,'” Carlson said. “[Harris isn’t] telling you how they’re going to get better. Why would she? Just vote! Put us in power and your life will instantly improve. That’s the promise they’re making.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carlson pointed out that this is the same promise Democrats have been making for decades in major cities like Chicago and Baltimore.

“They voted the way Kamala Harris wanted them to vote. Did life improve?” he asked. “That is a fair question. It’s the basic question and maybe the only question that matters."