Julia Louis-Dreyfus panned as 'tone-deaf' DNC host; compared to Clint Eastwood's 'empty chair' moment

Despite her decades-long career in television comedy, it appears that being a Democratic Convention emcee was not the right role for Julia Louis-Dreyfus, according to critics.

Louis-Dreyfus, 59, the Emmy-winning actress from hit shows like "Seinfeld" and "Veep," is the last celebrity emcee at the DNC following Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington. But unlike the others, Louis-Dreyfus attempted a more comedic approach to her duties.

Former 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang introduced the actress and the two exchanged banter that included jokes about the pronunciation of Vice President Mike Pence's name -- an allusion to the recent dustup over how to correctly pronounce the first name of Sen. Kamala Harris.

The jokes didn't exactly land among critics.

"Thank God this is the last night of the DNC," Townhall.com's Julio Rosas reacted.

"Is this supposed to be funny? Or is this Julia Louis Dreyfus just making fun of the entire political system and people at conventions trying and failing to be funny by doing a way-too-on-the-nose impersonation?" political strategist Liz Mair asked.

"The #DemConvention is not a stand-up comedy show," pollster Frank Luntz tweeted. "It’s to teach us about the issues and tell us about the personalities who want to lead us. These are serious times, and they deserve serious commentary."

"Dem twitter is going to just *gush* over Julia and Sarah Cooper -- but I wonder how the comedy bits taking easy swipes at 'Poonce' and Trump are faring with that 2016 Trump voter in Oshkosh, Wisconsin who is on the fence about doing it again," McClatchy national political correspondent Dave Catanese wrote.

Things apparently got worse for Louis-Dreyfus when she cracked a joke following a somber clip of Joe Biden explaining how important his faith is to him, especially following the 2015 death of his son Beau Biden.

"Just remember, Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn't even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to help him get there," the actress quipped.

That was in reference to President Trump's controversial visit to St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington following it being vandalized, after protesters were forcibly cleared from Lafayette Square so the president could walk there from the White House.

"wow. most tone deaf follow-up to that Biden discussion of faith ever," Roll Call politics editor Herb Jackson reacted.

"that Biden video was pretty great, and then @OfficialJLD making that snarky, flat joke just ruined it. tone deaf. wow," CNN commentator Scott Jennings said before comparing her gig to Clint Eastwood's "empty chair" bit at the 2012 GOP convention.