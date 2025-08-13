Trump offers Putin 'narrow window' to end Ukraine war and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Trump offers Putin 'narrow window' to end Ukraine war as Alaska meeting approaches

2. Viral Cincinnati beating suspect faces new federal charge from separate incident

3. Melania Trump puts Hunter Biden on $1B notice over 'false, defamatory' Epstein comments

MAJOR HEADLINES

COLD CUT – Man charged with felony after allegedly whacking federal agent with sandwich. Continue reading …

SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS – Devil's Den suspect accused of killing couple looked at for links to other cases. Continue reading …

GLITTER AND GLAMOUR – Taylor Swift unveils showgirl-inspired album cover for ‘The Life of A Showgirl.’ Continue reading …

KILLER ISSUES – Idaho killer's prison life turns into nightmare as inmates 'join forces' against him. Continue reading …

ORIGINAL BRONCO – Lionel Taylor, legendary wide receiver who coached championship teams, dies at 89. Continue reading …

POLITICS

BORDER BATTLE – Military expert tells Trump admin how Chile stopped migrant gangs in 48 hours. Continue reading …

‘RELIEF THEY DESERVE’ – Trump says 'vast majority' of seniors won't pay social security taxes in proclamation. Continue reading …

FISHING FOR OUTRAGE – Dems attack Vance for 'illegally' fishing with British foreign secretary. Continue reading …

'TEAM SPORT' – Clapper pressed to ‘compromise’ standards in Russia report, emails allege. Continue reading …

MEDIA

CAPITAL CHAOS – Former police chief says crime by ‘gangs of youth’ in DC has spiked, escaped 'certain neighborhoods.' Continue reading …

FAITH & FORGIVENESS – Capitol Hill staffer stabbed in head, chest welcomes Trump's Washington, DC crime crackdown. Continue reading …

AGAINST THE GRAIN – Democrat professor breaks ranks to challenge ‘wokeness’ dominating American universities. Continue reading …

EMPTY AISLES – Major city-owned grocery store closes after receiving millions in taxpayer funds. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: President Trump should go far and fast in reforming the DC police. Continue reading …

DR. REBECCA GRANT – Trump could end the Ukraine war, but a larger threat still looms. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

NATURE'S DEFENDERS – Man's best friend becomes farmer's ally as invasive species threatens 19 states. Continue reading …

MIRACLE METAL – 2,000-year-old coin, minted decades after Jesus, unearthed in Jerusalem. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on park pioneers and baseball bests. Take the quiz here …

OUTLIVING THE ODDS – Taylor Swift shares how her interest in football grew after joining Travis Kelce’s world. Continue reading …

NO 'TO-GO' – Food creator goes viral with 20-minute 'fakeaway' recipes. See video …

WATCH

KRISTI NOEM – Americans want to take part in making our country safe again. See video …

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY – The defining characteristic of the Democratic Party is contempt for America. See video …

