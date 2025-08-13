Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Cincinnati viral beating suspect hit with federal gun charge

Montanez Merriweather allegedly illegally possessed 9mm pistol as previously convicted felon

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
close
Viral Cincinnati attack victim speaks out amid recovery from violent beating Video

Viral Cincinnati attack victim speaks out amid recovery from violent beating

Holly speaks with Fox News Digital about the caught-on-camera attack in downtown Cincinnati on July 26 that left her with severe injuries and forced her into hiding. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital) 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

CINCINNATI – A previous felon and suspect in the viral downtown Cincinnati beating that reverberated nationwide is facing a new federal gun charge

"A federal grand jury today indicted Montanez Merriweather, 34, with illegally possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon," according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio

"According to the indictment, on July 2, Merriweather illegally possessed a 9mm pistol. As a previously convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms," the release from the attorney's office said. 

Suspect in the Cincinnati viral beating in court

Montianez Merriweather, 34, stand in front of Municipal Court Judge Michael Peck during his arraignment on felonious assault and aggravated riot charges stemming from the early morning downtown brawl on July 26, 2025. His bond was set at $500,000, July 30, 2025.  (Liz Dufour/The Enquirer, Imagn)

SEVENTH CINCINNATI ASSAULT SUSPECT ARRESTED OVER VIOLENT BEATDOWN

Merriweather is accused of partaking in the early morning July 26 beating that injured six. It occurred outside a popular nightclub in Cincinnati's downtown business district. 

Stemming from that incident, he was charged with three counts of alleged felonious assault, three charges of assault and two charges of aggravated rioting. He is currently in state custody. 

If convicted on the gun charge, Merriweather faces up to 15 years in prison. 

"There is no place for violence in our communities," said U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II. "Those who commit violent acts can expect to be scrutinized and they will be held accountable for violations of federal criminal law."

The battered and bruised face of Cincinnati beating victim, known only as Holly.

A photo showing the bruised face of a victim of the viral beating in Cincinnati, only identified as Holly. 

5TH CINCINNATI BRAWL SUSPECT’S MUGSHOT RELEASED AFTER FBI ARREST

The brutal beatdown left an Ohio mother of three with brain trauma. 

The woman, identified only as Holly, was diagnosed with a severe concussion, along with neurological damage and injuries to her vision. 

"I'm having someone help take care of me financially, mentally and physically," Holly told Fox News Digital. "It's very humbling, it's very embarrassing to not be able to just be able to hang out by myself. I think that's the scary part, to not know just how deep the damage is going to be." 

Holly said she does not know the degree to which she will recover. 

Five other suspects in the beatings also face three counts of alleged felonious assault, three charges of assault and two charges of aggravated rioting after the beating each. 

Viral Cincinnati assault suspects

(Top L-R) Dominique Kittle, DeKyra Vernon, Patrick Rosemond, Jermaine Matthews, (Bottom L-R) Aisha Devaughn, Gregory Wright and Montianez Merriweather are facing various charges for their alleged roles in the viral beatdown in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 26, 2025. (Hamilton County Jail; Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

 CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A seventh suspect in the attacks, Gregory Wright, 32, was charged with alleged aggravated riot and aggravated robbery, Hamilton County Jail records show. Wright was booked into jail at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Fox News' Julia Bonavita contributed to this report. 

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025. Previously, he was a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue