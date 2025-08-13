Cincinnati viral beating suspect hit with federal gun charge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CINCINNATI – A previous felon and suspect in the viral downtown Cincinnati beating that reverberated nationwide is facing a new federal gun charge.

"A federal grand jury today indicted Montanez Merriweather, 34, with illegally possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon," according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

"According to the indictment, on July 2, Merriweather illegally possessed a 9mm pistol. As a previously convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms," the release from the attorney's office said.

Merriweather is accused of partaking in the early morning July 26 beating that injured six. It occurred outside a popular nightclub in Cincinnati's downtown business district.

Stemming from that incident, he was charged with three counts of alleged felonious assault, three charges of assault and two charges of aggravated rioting. He is currently in state custody.

If convicted on the gun charge, Merriweather faces up to 15 years in prison.

"There is no place for violence in our communities," said U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II. "Those who commit violent acts can expect to be scrutinized and they will be held accountable for violations of federal criminal law."

The brutal beatdown left an Ohio mother of three with brain trauma.

The woman, identified only as Holly, was diagnosed with a severe concussion, along with neurological damage and injuries to her vision.

"I'm having someone help take care of me financially, mentally and physically," Holly told Fox News Digital. "It's very humbling, it's very embarrassing to not be able to just be able to hang out by myself. I think that's the scary part, to not know just how deep the damage is going to be."

Holly said she does not know the degree to which she will recover.

Five other suspects in the beatings also face three counts of alleged felonious assault, three charges of assault and two charges of aggravated rioting after the beating each.

A seventh suspect in the attacks, Gregory Wright, 32, was charged with alleged aggravated riot and aggravated robbery, Hamilton County Jail records show. Wright was booked into jail at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Fox News' Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.