Denver Broncos legendary wide receiver Lionel Taylor dies at 89

Legendary Denver Broncos wide receiver Lionel Taylor died at age 89 Aug. 6, the team announced Wednesday.

"An original Bronco and one of the most dominant players of his era, Taylor had a tremendous impact on the franchise during his seven seasons in Denver (1960-66)," the team said in an announcement.

"Our hearts go out to Taylor’s family and friends."

Taylor finished his seven-year career in Denver as the all-time leader in receptions (543), receiving yards (6,872) and touchdown receptions (44). Taylor held the first two records for more than 30 years and still ranks in the top five in all three categories.

He became the first receiver in AFL or NFL history to have at least 100 receptions in a season.

Taylor never caught fewer than 76 passes and averaged more than 80 catches a year during his first six seasons. His 84.7 catches per season from 1960-65 ranked as the highest six-year total in football history at that time. In that same span, Taylor ranked first in the AFL/NFL in receptions (508), third in receiving yards (6,424) and eighth in touchdown receptions (43).

Taylor was among the four initial inductees into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame in 1984.

As the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach for seven seasons, he won two Super Bowl rings and worked with Hall of Fame receivers Lynn Swann and John Stallworth. Taylor then worked as both the wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.