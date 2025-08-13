Man charged with felony after allegedly whacking federal agent with sandwich amid Trump’s DC crime crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man is facing federal assault charges after allegedly "forcefully" throwing a Subway sandwich at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent during a confrontation Sunday night in Washington, D.C.

Metro Transit Police said they were patrolling the U Street area, seemingly as part of the Trump administration's initiative to crackdown on crime in the nation's capital, when a man later identified as Sean Charles Dunn shouted obscenities at a CBP agent, standing inches from his face and calling him a "fascist."

Moments later, police said Dunn returned, wound up, and "forcefully threw" a sandwich at the agent, hitting him in the chest, according to court documents. He then ran away, with a trail of federal officers chasing him.

Witnesses could be heard giggling as Dunn darted from the cops, according to an Instagram video posted by a bystander.



WHITE HOUSE LAUNCHES FEDERAL SECURITY BLITZ AS PRESIDENT VOWS TO END DC 'CRIME PLAGUE'

After being arrested and taken to the police station, Dunn allegedly told another officer, "I did it. I threw a sandwich."

He is charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer.

‘RADICAL’ DC OFFICIALS TREATED OFFICERS ‘LIKE CRAP,’ POLICE LEADER SAYS – 7 ATTACKS THAT LED TO TRUMP TAKEOVER

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro reacted to the incident on social media Wednesday, serving up a strong message for anyone else considering assaulting an officer.

"He thought it was funny," Pirro said in the video. "Well, he doesn't think it's funny today, because we charged him with a felony assault on a police officer, and we're going to back the police to the hilt. So there. Stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else."

TRUMP LASHES OUT AT BIDEN AFTER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ACCUSED OF SHOOTING CBP OFFICER IN NYC

The incident comes after President Donald Trump on Monday federalized the DC Metropolitan Police Department under section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, which allows the president to take emergency control of the police force for 30 days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hundreds of National Guard members have been deployed to the city, joining agents from federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), U.S. Capitol Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Subway did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.