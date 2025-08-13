Taylor Swift reveals she screamed about Chiefs drafting Xavier Worthy after she became football 'obsessed'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift opened up about how she went from only being involved in sports strictly to further her music career to going wild when the Kansas City Chiefs selected Xavier Worthy in the draft.

Swift appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast, "New Heights," for the first time Wednesday night and, in between talking about their love story, the pop music icon talked about getting to know what professional football was all about.

She recalled asking Travis on their first date what it was like when he faced his brother in the 2023 Super Bowl but didn’t realize they technically weren’t on the field against one another at the same time.

"Jason, on our first date, I legitimately asked him what it was like when the Chiefs played the Eagles in the Super Bowl, and he looked across the field across the line of scrimmage and saw his brother standing on the other, like five feet in front of him on the field," she said.

"He didn’t even look at me. Like, I now know what an insane question that was. … I thought everyone was on the field at the same time. I thought it was like Jared Goff is here, and Josh Allen is here, and they blow a whistle. And they go at each other, and they’re like, ‘Who’s going to win?’" she added, describing how she thought quarterbacks squared off in a one-on-one matchup.

From there, Swift said she started to learn certain defensive schemes and went wild when the team drafted Worthy No. 32 overall in 2024.

"I didn’t know what a first down was. I didn’t know what the chains were. I didn’t know what a tight end was. … Oh my God, I fell in love with it. I became obsessed with it. I became a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming, ‘We drafted Xavier Worthy!’ My friends are like, 'Who body-snatched you? What do you mean we drafted Xavier Worthy?"

Even Travis expressed skepticism when she was going wild about Worthy when he didn’t even know who the team had drafted.

"I was so excited. I couldn’t believe it," she added.

Later in the show, Swift said her only interaction with spots was when she sang the national anthem at football games.

"My relationship with sports was like, you know, I grew up in Pennsylvania. I always heard my dad yelling at the screen watching Eagles games. That was always the sports sounds that I heard in my house," she said. "However, I was up in my room, playing guitar, learning instruments, playing piano. I was focused on different things. I was so laser-focused on music, and that’s how it was in school.

"I would go to sporting events so I could sing the national anthem. Everything was a means to an end to get me to do music. I know every halftime show from the Super Bowls, but I didn’t watch the sports."

Travis took credit for Swift being "engulfed" by football in an interview with GQ Magazine.

"I definitely became obsessed with sports when it came to him," she added. "I’m competitive on his behalf, but if you and me are gonna go against each other in something athletic, I’m gonna let you win because I don’t see what the points even mean. I’m a fan of athletics and the sports. If I’m doing the sports, I’m throwing like this because I don’t really care where it’s supposed to go."