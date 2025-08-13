Taylor Swift stuns as showgirl on new album cover as release date is announced

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift was still bejeweled as she released the sparkling cover of her new album, "The Life of A Showgirl."

Swift, 35, revealed the artwork for her 12th catalog, which included showstopping images of the singer dressed to the nines like one of Las Vegas' finest entertainers.

The global popstar appears to be near drowning on the cover, and she included a 12-set tracklist with the new drop.

"And, baby, that’s show business for you," Swift captioned an Instagram post revealing the art. "New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3."

She appears to be nearly submerged in water while wearing a sparkling outfit on the album cover, which featured the title in glittering orange letters.

Swift slipped into another sultry showgirl ensemble complete with feathers and a black wig for one of the images captured by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott.

Another image featured Swift sprawled across chairs wearing a sequined corset number with matching knee-high boots and a pair of nude fishnets.

The pop star also made an appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast Wednesday. Travis and his brother Jason gave fans a hint earlier Monday morning after posting their podcast would return from hiatus early for a "VERY" special guest. Only the guest's silhouette was shown at the time, but fans immediately guessed Swift.

Taylor detailed the 12-track setlist on the podcast, and revealed song names, including "The Fate of Ophelia," followed by "Elizabeth Taylor," "Opal Light," "Father Figure," "Eldest Daughter," "Ruin the Friendship," "Actually Romantic," "Wi$h Li$t," "Wood," "CANCELED!," "Honey," and "The Life of A Showgirl" featuring Sabrina Carpenter.

Swift's appearance on "New Heights" marks the first time the pop star has given an interview since she was named TIME's Person of the Year in 2023.

At the time, Swift and Travis had just begun dating, and she spoke about their budding romance for the first time publicly. The two first sparked romance rumors in September 2023 after Swift appeared at one of Travis' NFL games with his family. Shortly before, Travis had tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at one of her concerts.

