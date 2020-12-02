Trump hints he will veto defense bill unless controversial Section 230 terminated

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Trump warns he’ll veto defense bill unless social media protections in Section 230 terminated

President Trump tweeted late Tuesday that he will veto the National Defense Authorization Act unless Congress repeals Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which critics say unfairly shields social media platforms from liability over items posted on their platforms.

These opponents have been vocal that tech behemoths like Twitter and Facebook should no longer be shielded as a neutral platform when they operate more like a publisher.

The criticism seemed to reach its tipping point during the Hunter Biden scandal in the weeks prior to the presidential election.



The New York Post ran an explosive report that purported to show emails from Hunter Biden that linked his father to his Ukraine business dealings.

Republican Sens. Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham and Josh Hawley called on the heads of Twitter and Facebook at the time to testify.

“This is election interference and we're 19 days out from an election,” Cruz, R-Texas, said. “It has no precedent in the history of democracy. The Senate Judiciary Committee wants to know what the hell is going on.”

Trump, who has refused to concede the election and has a legal team investigating allegations of widespread voter fraud, has maintained a fraught relationship with these companies, despite attracting 88 million followers on his Twitter handle.

“Section 230, which is a liability shielding gift from the U.S. to “Big Tech” (the only companies in America that have it—corporate welfare!), is a serious threat to our National Security & Election Integrity. Our Country can never be safe & secure if we allow it to stand,” Trump tweeted. “Therefore, if the very dangerous & unfair Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill when sent to the very beautiful Resolute desk. Take back America NOW. Thank you!” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- Facebook, Twitter take heat over Hunter Biden story during hearing; Dorsey admits 'this action was wrong'

- Dorsey, Zuckerberg defend Section 230, signal openness to changes during censorship hearing

- DOJ, citing Hunter Biden story, Justice Thomas, supports changes to Section 230 in letter to Congress

- Rep. Budd introduces bill to limit Big Tech's Section 230 immunity amid censorship outcry

- What is Section 230?

- FCC chairman proceeds with rulemaking to clarify Section 230 relating to social media companies



Whistleblowers tell conservative law firm USPS threw out, backdated ballots before election

A conservative law firm says that several whistleblowers from the United States Postal Service have come forward, alleging that thousands of ballots in some states were backdated, tampered with, or tossed out ahead of the 2020 election, to the disservice of President Trump, despite the Justice Department announcing Tuesday it has found no proof of widespread voter fraud.

The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, which has forged ahead with an independent investigation of alleged voter fraud in several key battleground states that Trump lost, has claimed that the FBI asked them to turn over their findings to their Los Angeles Field Office.

The FBI told Fox News that it's their "standard practice to neither confirm nor deny the existence of investigations. As such, we will decline further comment."



On Tuesday, the Amistad Project said that multiple "whistleblowers" lobbed serious accusations of "multi-state illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the election in at least three of six swing states."



"Details include potentially hundreds of thousands of completed absentee ballots being transported across three state lines, and a trailer filled with ballots disappearing in Pennsylvania,” the group said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Whistleblowers share firsthand accounts of election irregularities: 'I couldn't go to my grave knowing'

- Rudy Guiliani to head to Michigan to testify on election

- Trump: DOJ 'missing in action' on alleged election fraud

- Barr: DOJ yet to find widespread voter fraud that could have changed 2020 election



Obama slams ‘Defund the police’ in online interview: ‘You lost a big audience the minute you say it’

Former President Barack Obama had some harsh criticism for the “Defund the police” movement in an online interview scheduled to be released in three parts this week.

“You lost a big audience the minute you say it,” Obama said of the anti-police effort, adding that “snappy” slogans may draw attention but it “makes it a lot less likely that you’re actually going to get the changes you want done.”

Obama made the remarks in a conversation with Peter Hamby, host of Snapchat’s “Good Luck America.” Part 1 of the three-part Obama interview is scheduled to be posted at 6 a.m. ET Wednesday, with the other parts set for release Thursday and Friday, Axios reported.

In the interview, Obama accused anti-police activists of trying to please one another – rather than push for policy changes that might appeal to a broader range of the public.



“The key is deciding, do you want to actually get something done, or do you want to feel good among the people you already agree with?” Obama told Hamby, according to Axios. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Obama: ‘White population' fear that 'African American community' will 'get out of control’ with police reform

- April Ryan gushes over 'brilliance' of Obama in his latest stop on friendly book tour

- Deroy Murdock: Barack and Michelle Obama's breathtaking ingratitude



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine wins UK authorization -- first in the West

- CNN boss Jeff Zucker urged staff not to 'normalize' Trump's behavior during election, leaked audiotapes show

- Coronavirus vaccine should go to health care workers, long term care facilities first, CDC panel recommends

- GOP leaders lay into Pelosi for marijuana legalization bill while COVID-19 relief remains uncertain

- Justice Department investigating 'bribery conspiracy scheme' involving presidential pardon, documents show

- San Francisco grandma defends restaurant in wild customer clash: 'I do whatever I have to do'



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Biden would not immediately remove Phase 1 trade agreement with China: NYT

- Boston's small businesses hit hard by pandemic

- Walmart+ members are getting an extra perk this holiday season

- United Airlines, American halt non-stop flights to Shanghai

- PayPal launches a new crowdsourced fundraising platform, the Generosity Network

- Hewlett Packard leaves California for Texas in headquarters jump



#The Flashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History.”



SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity told viewers of “Hannity” Tuesday night it now appears the media is suddenly uninterested in what whistleblowers have to say if it will hurt Democrats.



“You (Democrats) have kept asking where’s the evidence?,” Hannity said. “You’re not going to hear any of these serious claims from American citizens, one after another, on any of the other networks, the media mob, The New York (Toilet Paper) Times, The Washington (Com)Post. The mob is ignoring what witnesses – or maybe what you are calling whistleblowers -- are saying.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.



Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.