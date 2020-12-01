April Ryan gushes over 'brilliance' of Obama in his latest stop on friendly book tour

Longtime White House correspondent April Ryan gushed over former President Obama during their interview about his memoir on Monday, praising his "brilliance" and calling him one of her "fondest memories" as a reporter.

"You cannot work in that special, unique place and not have memories, and you are one of my fondest memories, and I thank you," she said on Instagram.

Ryan, a reporter for American Urban Radio Networks and a CNN analyst, told Obama she "loved" his book "A Promised Land," calling it "amazing" and "wonderful." She also told Obama he was "so strong, and when he anticipated a question about the possibility of a female president, Ryan said, "You in your brilliance always knew where I was going."

As their interview concluded, Ryan expressed hope she would make a cameo in the second volume of the memoir and giggled when Obama said that could happen.

It's in marked contrast to her coverage of the Trump White House, where she has asked President Trump whether he was a racist or thought slavery was wrong. She also accused him of fomenting a race war in the United States, and her pinned tweet thread on her Twitter page explains why she does not show "objectivity" in covering the current administration.

Obama's stop on Ryan's Instagram was part of a lengthy book tour to promote his third memoir, a lengthy read at 751 pages. It covers his political career up through the successful raid to kill 9/11 mastermind Usama bin Laden in 2011.

Vanity Fair praised his "capacity for empathy," and the novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie wrote for The New York Times that Obama was "as fine a writer as they come" whose "language is unafraid of its own unimaginative richness."

Late-night comedians also could hardly withhold their glee when speaking with the former president about the tome.

"I just want to take a moment to drink you in for just a moment, because I'm having to get used to looking at a president again," said CBS host Stephen Colbert during their interview.

ABC's Jimmy Kimmel even asked Obama if he made love to his wife Michelle after the bin Laden raid.