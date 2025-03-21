Trump demands Supreme Court step into 'unprecedented situation' for America's safety and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump warns of jail time for Tesla vandals

2. Boston mayor defends sanctuary city status

3. One of the world's busiest airports closed today

MAJOR HEADLINES

GAME OVER – State’s universities cave to Trump on trans athletes after admin pauses funding. Continue reading …

‘SMOKING GUN’ – Bryan Kohberger's Amazon history reveals his 'big mistake' in new court docs, experts say. Continue reading …

'GOOP', THERE IT IS – Actress Gwyneth Paltrow nods to Trump-era promise in new move. Continue reading …

CABIN FEVER – Flyer calls out travel trend that makes them 'so sick,' immediately sparks debate. Continue reading …

ROYAL RUMBLE – Kate Middleton treats Prince William like ‘fourth child,' royal insider claims. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

TOP ‘DOGE’ – Elon Musk says government cuts are necessary but faces headwinds, according to FOX poll. Continue reading …

‘PUNCHED IN THE FACE’ – Canadian politician says Trump admin committed 'act of war,' vows to keep 'punishing' US. Continue reading …

SCREECHING HALT – Dems who decried domestic terrorism change tune while Tesla torchers are charged. Continue reading …

‘PERMANENT HARM’– GOP lawmaker calls for yanking FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccines. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

MAJOR SHIFT – Comedian says Dems lost 'coolness factor,' are no longer affecting culture. Continue reading …

PROGRESSIVE PIVOT – Columnist who calls herself a 'MAGA leftist' writer speaks out on supporting Trump. Continue reading …

INMATES RUNNING THE ASYLUM – Liberal staffers rule the roost in mainstream newsrooms, watchdogs say. Continue reading …

IN THE RED – DOGE deputy, treasury secretary dish on crusade to pull the IRS out of its ‘really big hole.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

LINDA MCMAHON – My vision for eliminating the Department of Education. Continue reading …

HEATH TARBERT – This is how we protect US dollar dominance in the digital age. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

‘SO DEMORALIZING’ – Transgender runner sets records, blows out competition in high school track meet. Continue reading …

IT'S MADNESS – All hell breaks loose during high-stakes game as coach erupts, players dodge projectile. Continue reading …

FOX NEWS QUIZ – Which college sports powerhouse got punished? Where is this mystery foam on the beach? Take the quiz here …

BUZZKILL – ‘Jeopardy!’ fans slam players for missing clue about '80s show ‘Cheers’ Continue reading …

COFFEE CONUNDRUM – This man 'got goosebumps' over a pricey drink. See video …

WATCH

ELLEN HOLMQUIST – Former UPenn swimmer taking on fight for women’s sports for ‘future generations’. See video …

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY – GOP senator speaks out on how he is working to reduce injunctions against Trump. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.