Comedian Andrew Schulz says Democrats' 'coolness factor' is long gone, party is no longer dominating culture

Comedian Andrew Schulz told Fox News Digital that Democrats have completely lost their "coolness factor" after decades of dominating culture in America.

According to Schulz, when he was growing up, Democrats were seen as the "cool" party, while Republicans were seen as "corny." Over the last few years, he's noticed that these sentiments surrounding the two political parties have "completely switched."

"When I was a kid… Democrats were getting laid left and right, like, you know, they would listen to whatever music they wanted to listen to, say whatever words they wanted to say — they were the cool ones," Schulz claimed.

ANDREW SCHULZ SAYS 'COUNTRY HAS SPOKEN LOUD AND CLEAR' ON WOKENESS AFTER 'UNANIMOUS' TRUMP WIN ON THE ISSUE

The comedian felt that Republicans have taken over this "cool" appearance in recent years, with President Donald Trump playing an important role in the shift.

"Trump got three baby mamas…. It's like Republicans are saying, ‘Yo, you guys say whatever you want to say.’ Like, the parties have completely switched. When I was a kid, you have to understand, conservatives were like, ‘Don’t say bad words,' ‘No sex before marriage,’ Schulz claimed. "They were corny… You didn't want to be a conservative."

Schulz argued that the catalyst behind this switch in identities between the two parties boils down to relatability. Although Trump is a billionaire, the comedian feels that people are able to relate to him because of the way he talks.

"Now the coolness factor is completely, completely switched. So, naturally, I think people are going to gravitate towards things that are more relatable, and I think that Democrats need to, like, really zero in on that. Like, are you relatable? Are the people in the party relatable? They keep on going, ‘Trump is a billionaire. Why do people relate to him?’ Why don't you figure that out? Why do you think? I think because the way he talks, he talks like he's a working-class guy," the comedian explained.

COMEDIAN CHRIS DISTEFANO SAYS DEMS WILL 'LOSE BY EVEN MORE VOTES' NEXT ELECTION IF THEY DON'T CORRECT COURSE

The Democratic Party, according to Schulz, has seemingly been taken over by "Ivy League kind of rich kids," which has heavily contributed to the party losing its grip on the culture.

"Unfortunately for the Democrats, like, a lot of the party has been kind of co-opted by these, like, Ivy League kind of rich kids… But these, like, Ivy League kind of, they're not really rich in terms of like billionaire tech money, but they're kind of legacy rich," Schulz claimed.

The comedian continued, "So they have the entitlement of having like a fancy last name and a legacy, but they don't actually like, within two generations, they're not going to be like affecting culture. And that's the last people you want in control of your party because they can't relate to the working class because they kind of look down on them. And you cannot connect with people that you despise or think you're better than. Can't do it."

Schulz then pointed out that the Democrats had a relatable candidate in the 2016 presidential primary election, Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-V.T., but decided to run Hillary Clinton in the general election instead.

"That's why they love Bernie. They're like, I don't think this guy is looking down on me, like I think he actually wants to help me. It's like this Jewish guy from f------ Vermont or Maine or wherever the hell he lives, but you saw all these, like, working-class union dudes going like, ‘No, he wants to help me, that guy,’" Schulz claimed. "They didn't care. Just like they don't care that Trump was given money by his dad and all this other s---. Like, they don't care. They feel like he wants to help them, and they felt the same way about Bernie."

He went on to explain how important it is for voters to feel that a candidate actually wants to help them, rather than just wanting to win, an issue that he believed plagued Clinton in the 2016 election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"How do you make people feel like you want to help them, not like you want to win? Hillary felt like she wanted to win, and it was, like, gross. You're like, ‘Oh, she just wants it too bad, she just wants to win,’" Schulz asserted.