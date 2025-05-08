Trump confirms major trade deal with key American ally and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump confirms major trade deal with key American ally

2. Black smoke rises on day 2 of conclave

3. Humanoid robot goes on 'attack' mode against workers

MAJOR HEADLINES

FROM IVY TO ASHES – Trump goes scorched-earth on Harvard as fiery feud enters new phase. Continue reading …

HELD IN THE CLOUDS – Disturbing claim surfaces about what the Biden team chose over flight safety. Continue reading …

‘TABLES HAVE TURNED’ – AOC taunts Trump's border czar during immigration town hall, he immediately responds. Continue reading …

‘NO APOLOGIES’ – Bernie Sanders hits back at criticism over six-figure spending on private jets. Continue reading …

TIMESTAMP TWIST – Karen Read case rattled by digital curveball — what the jury hears could change everything. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

CLEAR MESSAGE – New GOP bill aims to give death penalty to illegal immigrant murderers. Continue reading …

FULL STOP – Federal judge blocks Trump admin from dismantling agencies. Continue reading …

CUTTING COSTS – Government agency slashes more consultant contracts it says will save taxpayers billions. Continue reading …

FUTURE'S HERE – OpenAI CEO to testify before Senate on future of AI. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

ARTISTIC STATEMENT – New 12-ft statue of overweight Black woman unveiled in 'takeover' of Times Square. Continue reading …

NOT-SO MAGIC KINGDOM? – Disney backtracks on LGBTQ stance with new park in anti-gay UAE. Continue reading …

‘AS MUCH AS I CAN’ – Nate Bargatze dishes on the importance of his Christian faith. Continue reading …

HOT SPOT – Goodbye skyscrapers, hello sunshine: Why are millionaires ditching NYC for South Florida. Continue reading …

OPINION

NEWT GINGRICH – The only solution to the crisis of radical district judges. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Please God, a pope younger than me. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

‘NOT MY TIME’ – Founding member of '90s rock band has 'no fear' after stage 4 cancer diagnosis. Continue reading …

ESCALATING TENSIONS – Pakistan shoots down more than two dozen drones launched by India. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on great golfers, mushroom meccas and legendary ladies. Take the quiz here …

ROYAL REVEAL – Queen Elizabeth would have been 'truly horrified' by Prince Harry's latest claims. Continue reading …

UNDERWATER ESCAPE – Shark surprised by 'awesome' chase. See video …

WATCH

DOV HIKIND – More than 80 anti-Israel protesters arrested at Columbia. See video …

TOM KERSTING – High school athlete shot dead after TikTok door knock prank goes wrong. See video …





