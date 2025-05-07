Disney's new Abu Dhabi theme park contradicts stance on Florida's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Disney, which infamously sparred with Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., over what the company claimed was a "Don’t Say Gay" bill, now plans to build a new theme park in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a Middle Eastern country that criminalizes homosexuality.

The entertainment company announced on Wednesday that it will open its seventh park on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the UAE.

"This is a thrilling moment for our company as we announce plans to build an exciting Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, whose culture is rich with an appreciation of the arts and creativity," Disney CEO Bob Iger said, adding that Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be "authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati."

The UAE, however, has a history of human rights violations, including the criminalization of "consensual same-sex sexual conduct between adults."

According to a 2023 report from the U.S. State Department, penalties for individuals guilty of "consensual sodomy with a man" included a minimum of six months in prison. Penalties for men dressed up as women or entering women’s spaces were up to one year in prison and an approximately $2,700 fine.

The UAE even banned the Disney-Pixar animated feature "Lightyear" from showing in movie theaters in 2022 after reports emerged that the film included a kiss between two female characters.

The decision to partner with the nation marks a stark contrast with Disney’s past stance on LGBTQ issues.

In 2022, then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against DeSantis’ Parental Rights in Education bill, which aimed to ban classroom instruction on "sexual orientation" or "gender identity" in kindergarten through third grade, during the company’s annual shareholder meeting. He also pledged $5 million in donations to LGBTQ organizations.

"I called Gov. DeSantis this morning to express our disappointment and concern that if the legislation becomes law, it could be used to unfairly target gay, lesbian, non-binary, and transgender kids and families," Chapek said at the meeting.

The Walt Disney Company also released a statement condemning the legislation and incorrectly labeling the bill as the "Don’t Say Gay" bill.

"Florida's HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay' bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law," the statement read. "Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that."

This opposition kicked off a multi-year litigation battle between Disney and DeSantis after the latter dissolved the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the self-governing tax district for Walt Disney World, in response.

In its annual SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) report in 2023, the company seemed to acknowledge that weighing in too much in the culture wars damaged their brand after a string of movie flops.

