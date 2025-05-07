Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

House Of Representatives

Illegal immigrant murderers could face death penalty under new GOP bill

'We can hold those individuals accountable at the federal level because they're here illegally,' Rep Morgan Luttrell tells Fox News Digital

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Former border chief uncovers 'shocking' unaccompanied migrant children Video

Former border chief uncovers 'shocking' unaccompanied migrant children

Former Yuma sector border chief Chris Clem joins 'The Story with Martha MacCallum' to discuss HHS Secretary RFK Jr.'s effort to locate unaccompanied migrant children.

FIRST ON FOX: A House Republican is seeking to ensure illegal immigrants who commit murder in the U.S. are eligible for the death penalty in all 50 states.

Rep. Morgan Luttrell, R-Texas, is introducing a bill on Thursday called the Justice for Victims of Illegal Alien Murder Act, which would establish a new class of federal criminal offenses specifically directed at convicted murderers who are in the country illegally.

It would make those criminals eligible for life in prison or the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

MEET THE TRUMP-PICKED LAWMAKERS GIVING SPEAKER JOHNSON A FULL HOUSE GOP CONFERENCE

Morgan Luttrell and border

Rep. Morgan Luttrell is introducing a bill to heighten penalties on illegal immigrants who commit murder.

Such a bill would strengthen federal prosecutors' claims of jurisdiction over such crimes, even in states where the death penalty is abolished.

"We can hold those individuals accountable at the federal level because they're here illegally. And here we are with that legislation," Luttrell told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

He said part of the impetus for the legislation was a case in his home state of Texas in 2023 when a man who had been deported multiple times was arrested for killing five people in the U.S.

El presidente electo Donald Trump en un mitin en Mobile, Alabama el 17 de diciembre del 2016. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January mandating the death penalty for illegal immigrants who commit "all crimes of a severity demanding its use" and for people who murder police officers. (AP)

"That guy shouldn't have been here as well. He had been deported a couple times, snuck back across the border, and now this happened. It's time for us to step in and do this," Luttrell said.

It's also spurred partially by President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order in January mandating the death penalty for illegal immigrants who commit "all crimes of a severity demanding its use" and for people who murder police officers.

BROWN UNIVERSITY IN GOP CROSSHAIRS AFTER STUDENT'S DOGE-LIKE EMAIL KICKS OFF FRENZY

Border wall San Diego

This image shows the border wall separating Mexico from the U.S. in the San Diego sector. (Fox News)

Luttrell said he's hopeful at least some Democrats will support the bill as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I do not run away from those conversations at all, because I think it's necessary. That shows the American people that we're working together on this. The American public voted for this administration because of the border," he said.

Luttrell's bill is backed by seven House Republican co-sponsors, including Republican Study Committee Chair August Pfluger, R-Texas.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics