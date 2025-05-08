Pakistan shoots down more than two dozen drones launched by India

India launched multiple Israeli-made Harop drones targeting Pakistan overnight and into Thursday, with one damaging a military site and wounding four soldiers, a Pakistani army spokesman said.

Pakistani forces downed 25 of the drones, Pakistan army spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif told The Associated Press. Debris from a downed drone that fell into the Sindh province killed one civilian and injured another.

A drone damaged a military site near the city of Lahore, injuring four soldiers, and another went down in Rawalpindi, which is near the capital, Sharif said.

"The armed forces are neutralizing them as we speak," Sharif said on the state-run Pakistan Television early on Thursday afternoon, the outlet reported.

Both India and Pakistan are among the handful of world powers that possess nuclear weapons, making tensions between the two nations particularly troublesome on the world stage.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he wants the conflict between the two nations to "stop," noting, "if I can do anything to help … I will be there."

Some American lawmakers have also weighed in on India and Pakistan.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said in a Wednesday post on X, "I urge Indian and Pakistani leaders to find a path towards de-escalation, and to ensure accountability for those responsible for the horrific April 22 terrorist attack in Kashmir. For the sake of innocent civilians in India and Pakistan—now is the time to lean into diplomacy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.