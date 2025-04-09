Trump, China escalate trade war with new moves and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump slaps China with additional tariffs

2. China's warning about Trump's ‘mistake’

3. Murder suspect heads to high-stakes hearing

MAJOR HEADLINES

CHIEF NEGOTIATOR – Former Reagan economic advisor makes prediction about Trump's tariffs. Continue reading …

‘SO I’M LYING?' – Dem's rant about why US needs illegal immigrants takes odd turn, gets met with silence. Continue reading …

‘HEARTBROKEN’ – Death toll nears 100 in nightclub roof collapse that left two former MLB players dead. Continue reading …

VACATION NIGHTMARE – American man who vanished during dinner in tourist hot spot found dead. Continue reading …

LIVIN’ ON A PRAYER – Mayor blasts rock star's charity for making town a 'dumping ground' for homeless. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'POLITICAL PETTINESS' – VP Vance blasts McConnell's vote against Trump Pentagon nominee. Continue reading …

'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH' – Bipartisan Senate resolution would repeal Trump's tariffs amid his global trade war. Continue reading …

'TRYING NOT TO CRY' – 'Peanut's Law' pushed in legislature after state agents seized and killed beloved pets. Continue reading …

'A GREAT TRIBUTE' – Trump touts 'record' fundraising from National Republican Congressional Committee. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'UNCHARTED' WATERS – ABC anchor admits Biden interview was ‘heartbreaking up close.’ Continue reading …

'I COULDN’T STAY' – WaPo columnist trashes colleagues, says editor robbed him of his humanity. Continue reading …

LOSING ITS MAGIC – How the 'face' of the 'Snow White' remake failed to realize her mistakes. Continue reading …

'POTENTIAL LIABILITY' – Anti-woke nonprofit sends letter to top legal firms in America warning about DEI. Continue reading …

OPINION

BROOKE LESLIE ROLLINS – American farmers have a voice in Washington again. Continue reading …

SOLEIL HOEFER – Why this high school athlete is joining the race to get men out of women’s sports. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

‘JUST WEIRD' – Lakers' Luka Doncic left stunned after getting ejected. Continue reading …

ROYAL REST – Why King Charles and Queen Camilla sleep in separate homes: experts. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on space sagas, famous foods and showbiz spectacles. Take the quiz here …

OUT OF THIS WORLD – Pop star to train in zero-gravity for historic space flight. Continue reading …

SNACK ATTACK – Revealing high-protein concoction comes highly recommended. See video …

WATCH

BRIAN BRENBERG – US must develop 'stronger relationships' with other countries to offset trade tensions with China. See video …

AMANDA HARPELL-FRANZ – Mom says service dog has made 'huge difference' for son with autism. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.