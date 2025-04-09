Expand / Collapse search
JD Vance

VP Vance blasts McConnell's vote against Trump Pentagon nominee: 'Political pettiness'

McConnell was the only Republican to vote against confirming Elbridge Colby

Alex Nitzberg
JD Vance offers words of support for Pentagon nominee Elbridge Colby on Capitol Hill Video

JD Vance offers words of support for Pentagon nominee Elbridge Colby on Capitol Hill

Vice President JD Vance visited Capitol Hill to offer a message of support for his ‘friend’ Elbridge Colby, the contentious nominee for the Pentagon’s No. 3 spot, undersecretary of defense for policy.

Vice President JD Vance spoke out against Sen. Mitch McConnell's, R-Ky., vote against confirming Elbridge Colby to serve as undersecretary of defense for policy.

"Mitch’s vote today—like so much of the last few years of his career—is one of the great acts of political pettiness I’ve ever seen," Vance declared in a post on X.

Colby was confirmed in a 54-45 vote on Tuesday. McConnell was the only Senate Republican to vote against confirmation, while three Democrats voted in Colby's favor.

ELBRIDGE COLBY CONFIRMED TO TOP PENTAGON POLICY POST AFTER HESITATION FROM GOP HAWKS

Left: Vice President JD Vance; Right: Sen. Mitch McConnell

Left: Vice President JD Vance speaks at the U.S. military's Pituffik Space Base on March 28, 2025 in Pituffik, Greenland; Right: Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks through the U.S. Capitol on April 8, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Left: Jim Watson - Pool / Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump announced Colby as his pick for the Pentagon post when he was the president-elect.

"Elbridge Colby’s long public record suggests a willingness to discount the complexity of the challenges facing America, the critical value of our allies and partners, and the urgent need to invest in hard power to preserve American primacy," McConnell said in a statement.

"The prioritization that Mr. Colby argues is fresh, new, and urgently needed is, in fact, a return to an Obama-era conception of a la carte geostrategy. Abandoning Ukraine and Europe and downplaying the Middle East to prioritize the Indo-Pacific is not a clever geopolitical chess move. It is geostrategic self-harm that emboldens our adversaries and drives wedges between America and our allies for them to exploit," the senator asserted.

VANCE VISITS CAPITOL HILL TO URGE SENATORS TO CONFIRM ELBRIDGE COLBY FOR PENTAGON NO. 3 POST

Elbridge Colgy

Elbridge Colby, President Donald Trump's nominee to be under secretary of defense for policy, prepares for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 4, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

McConnell has voted against multiple Trump nominees this year.

"Mr. Colby’s confirmation leaves open the door for the less-polished standard-bearers of restraint and retrenchment at the Pentagon to do irreparable damage to the system of alliances and partnerships which serve as force multipliers to U.S. leadership. It encourages isolationist perversions of peace through strength to continue apace at the highest levels of Administration policymaking," McConnell said.

DISPUTED DOD NOMINEE IS ‘BEST PERSON’ TO IMPLEMENT TRUMP AND HEGSETH AGENDA, KEY CONSERVATIVE GROUP SAYS

Vice President JD Vance shakes hands with Elbridge Colby

Vice President JD Vance greets his friend and President Donald Trump's nominee to be undersecretary of defense for policy. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Vance spoke out in support of Colby last month at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Colby's nomination.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

