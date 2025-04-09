Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers' Luka Doncic left stunned after getting ejected over interaction with fan

A ref gave Doncic his 2nd technical foul which led to his ejection

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic was ejected in the fourth quarter of the team’s close game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday after he picked up his second technical foul when he decided to talk trash to a fan.

The incident occurred with 7:40 left in the game. Doncic had put the moves on Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein and directed comments at a fan who was sitting courtside at the Paycom Center. The referee who was near the sideline heard the comment and gave Doncic a technical foul.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Luka Doncic drives

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, #77, drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace, #22, during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Doncic was upset and pointed to the fan he was talking to, as did his teammates. Regardless, the technical foul stood and the Lakers guard would leave the game.

The Lakers lost to the Thunder 136-120.

Crew chief Tony Brothers said Doncic’s first technical came when he "directed profanity at a game official," according to a pool report, via Lakers Nation. Brothers said the second technical came when he "looked directly at an official and used vulgar language."

After Doncic was ejected, the Thunder outscored the Lakers 29-12.

GRIZZLIES’ JAYLEN WELLS STRETCHERED OFF COURT AFTER FALLING ON HEAD DUE TO HARD FOUL BY HORNETS PLAYER

Luka Doncic contested

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, #77, shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams, #8, during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

"I mean, it was tough," Doncic said. "I mean, we were right there. I think we fought the whole game. … We came back in the third quarter. We were fighting, man. So it was tough to see that with this kind of situation to happen. And you know, that’s on me too, so I can’t let my team down like that."

LeBron James told reporters he did not know "why the ref was taking it personal," according to The Athletic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drives

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, #2, drives past Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, #77, during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

Oklahoma City star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 42 points in the win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.