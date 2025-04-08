Expand / Collapse search
Republicans

'A great tribute': Trump touts 'record' fundraising from National Republican Congressional Committee

The NRCC raised as much money Tuesday night as it did during a 'record-shattering' haul in 2024

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published
The 2026 midterm is an 'opportunity election' for Republicans, says NRCC chair Video

The 2026 midterm is an 'opportunity election' for Republicans, says NRCC chair

NRCC Chairman Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., discusses Republicans' midterm strategy as Democrats' favorability hits an all-time low.

President Donald Trump touted the record-breaking fundraising numbers garnered by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) during its annual president's dinner Tuesday evening. 

"You know, we've done very well in this room before," Trump told attendees at the annual dinner Tuesday night. "But right now we broke every record. I just heard from Mike Johnson, he said, ‘We broke every record, sir.’ There is over $35 million. That's not bad, for an evening."

The fundraising numbers achieved during Tuesday night's dinner rival what the NRCC has garnered across entire quarters. In July, the group highlighted a "record-shattering" fundraising haul for the second quarter of 2024, which was only $2 million more than what the NRCC was able to garner Tuesday night. 

TRUMP'S NAME CONTINUES TO BE FUNDRAISING BEHEMOTH FOR BOTH POLITICAL PARTIES: ‘CENTER OF THE UNIVERSE’

Estimates, in advance of the Tuesday night dinner, suggested it might only bring as much as $10 million for the NRCC, a source familiar told Fox News Digital.

trump with money

Republicans and Democrats elicit President Donald Trump's name in fundraising messages.   (Getty)

"Next year we'll do 45 or 50 million, right?" Trump asked the crowd, garnering cheers. "A lot of people, you broke your record attendance, and you broke your money record, and that's a great tribute to the Republicans and the party and everything it stands for."

Tuesday's event had "giving levels" as high as $310,100, with the lowest costing seat being $6,000 per person, or $10,000 per couple.

"We have some unbelievable supporters of our House Republican majority with us, as you know, and with the help of everyone in this room the next year's Republican Party is going to defy history. We're going to really defy it, and we already are."

TRUMP, HEGSETH REVEAL WHOPPING FIGURE THEY WANT FOR THE NEXT PENTAGON BUDGET

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to attend his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs in New York, on April 22, 2024. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

To illustrate this point, Trump pointed to the "fortune" America is making with his new tariff plan. 

"Two billion dollars a day – do you believe it? I was told $2 billion a day," Trump told the crowd. "You know I get hit by the press about tariffs, we're making $2 billion – billion – this isn't $35 million, that's peanuts. $2 billion a day."

"In addition, we have a lot of countries coming to see us – they want to make a deal. And we're doing – we're doing things that nobody's ever even thought about." 

