Rep. Jasmine Crockett suggests the United States needs illegal immigrants because 'we done picking cotton'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, a member of the far-left group of progressive lawmakers known as "the Squad," told congregants at a historically Black church that America needs robust immigration because "we done picking cotton."

Crockett, who represents Texas's 30th Congressional District, made the remarks during Connecticut-based Grace Baptist Church's 125th anniversary celebration held over the weekend. The comments were part of Crockett's broader attempt to slam the Trump administration for cracking down on illegal immigration.

"So I had to go around the country and educate people about what immigrants do for this country, or the fact that we are a country of immigrants. The fact is ain’t none of y’all trying to go and farm right now," Crockett said, garnering a sheepish laugh from a few members of the audience.

ROLLING CONTROVERSY: FAR-LEFT DEM JASMINE CROCKETT FACES WEEK OF BACKLASH AMID ‘UNHINGED’ COMMENTS

"OK, so I'm lying?" Crockett shot back, noticing the awkward silence. "You're not! You're not! We done picking cotton! We are. You can't pay us enough to find a plantation."

Crockett's weekend remarks are just the latest in a line of other questionable comments and controversies that have resulted in her facing possible censure in the House of Representatives.

One of those controversies occurred after she referred to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is paralyzed and has been confined to a wheelchair for decades, as "Governor Hot Wheels."

While Crockett attempted to walk back her comments after they drew nationwide backlash, she has exhibited a pattern of promoting remarks about Abbott "rolling places."

JASMINE CROCKETT CONCEALS THE MEANING OF ‘HOT WHEELS’: GUTFELD

"Rolling up to the White House to cheer on the president destroying the agency that makes sure kids in wheelchairs have equal access to education is wild," read a social media post Crockett shared days before her "hot wheels comment." Prior to that, during Abbott's re-election campaign against former Democratic Rep. Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke, Crockett once again blasted the Texas governor, saying, "The new nickname I have for Beto O’Rourke is the king of the clap backs! Beto is rolling around the state… Where is Abbott rolling to?"

Other questionable remarks leading up to the censure resolution included suggesting Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz should be "knocked over the head." Meanwhile, amid a spate of violent attacks targeting Elon Musk and Tesla, Crockett mused that "all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down," while she was speaking at a rally pushing Tesla owners to sell their cars and get rid of any stock in the company.

Another remark that has put Crockett in hot water lately included comments that Democrats need to be "OK with punching."

"I think you punch," Crockett said in an interview when asked how Democrats regain the momentum they lost in the 2024 election. "I think you're OK with punching."

JASMINE CROCKETT SETS OFF SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER TOUTING BEING BLACK AS QUALIFICATION FOR PUBLIC DEFENDER JOB

Comments criticizing the interracial marriage of Florida GOP Congressman Byron Donalds, a Trump ally, from June 2024 have also resurfaced amid Crockett's spate of questionable statements.

"The fact that you’re sitting around talking about ‘life was better under Jim Crow,’ like, is this because you don't understand history? Or literally it's because you married a White woman and so you think that whitewashed you?" Crockett said on "The Breakfast Club" in June, which was first reported by the Washington Free Beacon.

"I feel like they give [Donalds] his talking points and he's like, ‘Yes, massa. I got it.'"

The censure resolution against Crockett, introduced March 26 by Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, remains under consideration by the House Committee on Ethics. In comments to Fox News' Sean Hannity last month, Attorney General Pam Bondi added that Crockett needs "to tread very carefully," noting that "words have consequences."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She needs to immediately apologize and denounce [her rhetoric] because, even in her home state, violence is happening after she made these statements," Bondi said, referring specifically to Crockett's comments about wanting to see Musk "taken down" for her birthday amid a spate of violent attacks targeting Tesla.

"It’s dangerous," Bondi continued. "She has to know it’s dangerous, and she’s calling for further insurrection on her birthday this weekend."

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett's office for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.