Trump to campaign in Pennsylvania, Harris to unveil 'closing argument' and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

'POLITICAL REALIGNMENT' - With one week left until Election Day, Dana Perino breaks down how Former President Trump and VP Harris are closing out their very different presidential campaigns. Listen here…

TOP 3

1. 'World's most accurate economist' makes bold prediction about the election.

2. Walz botches a common football term, social media users immediately crush him.

3. Early in-person voting begins in DC, Colorado.

MAJOR HEADLINES

RACE TO THE FINISH – Trump to campaign in Pennsylvania, Harris to unveil ‘closing argument.’ Continue reading …

PAPER CUT – Jeff Bezos breaks silence as staffers revolt at Washington Post, subscribers reportedly flee. Continue reading …

‘I’VE NOTICED THIS…' – Obama gets personal with criticism of pro-Trump men at celebrity-packed Philly rally. Continue reading …

SETBACK DELIVERED – Swing state’s Supreme Court issues pivotal ruling on mail-in ballots sent without postmark. Continue reading …

EMERGENCY CASE – Republicans spring into action after judge's decision in noncitizen voter rolls case. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

BALLOT BATTLE – More than 46M voters have cast ballots so far in the 2024 election. Continue reading …

BATTLEGROUND BLITZ – Harris picks up the pace on trail, makes pitch to progressives. Continue reading …

'UNTAPPED VOTERS' – Experts explain how campaigns turn out vote in Michigan, other battlegrounds in final days. Continue reading …

WORDS IN WASHINGTON – Harris to give a closing argument with the White House as a backdrop. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'DEFINITELY LOCKED IN' – Georgia voters pick their candidate for the 2024 election. Continue reading …

DAMAGE IS DONE – Washington Post staffer unsure paper can recover as Bezos-owned outlet sheds 200,000 subscribers over endorsement fiasco. Continue reading …

'A BETRAYAL' – Former Washington Post chief editor shreds Bezos for making 'serious mistake' with endorsement decision. Continue reading …

'GIVING UP YOUR CHILDHOOD' – Former child YouTube star is speaking out on the dangers of family vlogging. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Momentum shifts against Kamala Harris just days before election and here’s why. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Israel strikes back and the world should be thankful. Continue reading …

--

CLOSING ARGUMENTS

SEN. DEB FISCHER – This is why I want Nebraska's vote for Senate. Continue reading …

SEN. TAMMY BALDWIN – This is why I want Wisconsin's vote for Senate. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

CLASSROOM CRISIS – Texas school system rocked by million-dollar teacher cheating scandal. Continue reading …

MIDDLE EAST MAYHEM – World awaits Iran regime change as fight with Israel includes direct attacks: report. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on hit TV shows, sports stars and Halloween. Take the quiz here …

MORE FALLOUT – Diddy could name influential people in sex trafficking trial, attorney says. Continue reading …

ALL THAT GLITTERS – Gold tones dominate in a stunning fall view of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. See video …

-

WATCH

ROB BRESNAHAN – Democrats' 'perpetual war' on fossil fuels believed to hurt chances in key swing state. See video …

JACK CIATTARELLI – New Jersey gubernatorial candidate predicts Trump will win state. See video …

-



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.