©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Tim Walz fumbles common football term, gets scorched on social media: 'You don’t run a pick 6!'

Walz played the latest edition of the Madden video game series on Sunday with Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. on Twitch, which was livestreamed

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Tim Walz committed a fumble on Sunday.

The Minnesota governor, a former high school defensive coach, was widely mocked for misusing a common football term after livestreaming himself playing video games. 

Walz was playing the latest edition of the Madden video game series on Twitch with Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in an effort to appeal to young male voters just days before the election. During the game, both Democrats urged voters to support Vice President Kamala Harris' White House bid. 

KAMALA HARRIS DOWNPLAYS DIMINISHING SUPPORT FROM MALE VOTERS: 'IT'S NOT THE EXPERIENCE I'M HAVING'

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (L) and Gov. Tim Walz (R)

Gov. Tim Walz and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez played a game of 'Madden' on Twitch in an attempt to appeal to young male voters. (Twitch)

Afterward, Walz, who was wearing a camouflage Minnesota Vikings cap, posted on X that Ocasio-Cortez "could run a mean pick 6," meaning when a defender returns an interception for a touchdown. 

"And we both know when you take the time to draw up a playbook, you’re gonna use it," Walz also wrote. 

The post was later deleted, but critics quickly jumped on the mistake. 

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, of Ohio, noted the difference between a pick 6 and offensive plays. 

"You don't run a pick-six, you run the West Coast offense or the spread offense," Vance said at a campaign rally. "It made me realize that even though they say Tim Walz was a football coach, I think I know more about football than Tim Walz. And it's appropriate 'cause I think my running mate, Donald J. Trump, knows more about working at McDonald's than Kamala Harris does."

"AOC can run a mean pick 6 - and I can call an audible on a play. And they wonder why they can’t get men to vote for this ticket," one X user wrote. 

CUSTOMERS AT THE MCDONALD'S TRUMP VISITED APPLAUD HIM FOR MAKING ‘CONTACT WITH THE LITTLE GUY’

Gov. Tim Walz

Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) joins Twitch live-stream to play a game of "Madden," against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y). (X/@Tim_Walz)

"Tampon Tim is such a dork. You’d think a so-called football coach would be aware that you don’t run a pick 6!" the Trump campaign "War Room" account wrote. 

"Are we sure Tim Walz has even watched a game of football, let alone coached a team?" another user wrote.

"I'm not sure Kamala ever worked at McDonald's and now I'm unsure if Walz ever coached football." wrote another. 

Tim Walz has a viral hotdish recipe on X

Tim Walz at a campaign rally.  (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Before being elected governor, Walz was a teacher and coach at Alliance High School in Nebraska and Mankato West High School in Minnesota.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.