Georgia voters pick their candidate for the 2024 election: 'My vote is definitely locked in'

Georgia voters spoke to Fox News Digital about which presidential candidate they were supporting and their reason why.

A majority of supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris cited reproductive rights as their top reason for supporting the Democratic nominee, with a few also mentioning gun control. Supporters of former President Trump cited the economy as their reason for supporting the Republican nominee.

Annika, a student at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, is supporting Harris because their "values align."

"My vote is definitely locked in," Annika added.

"I’m leaning more Harris because I think that her values align more with mine concerning abortion and gun rights," Brianna, another student at Georgia Tech, told Fox News Digital.

WHAT ARE ELECTION BETTING ODDS? EXPERT EXPLAINS WHY TRUMP IS CURRENT FAVORITE

Brandon, a native of Savannah, Georgia, added that getting the economy back on track is his top issue.

"I think I’m leaning Trump," he said. "I work in a remote job and in front of a computer and I still feel like my taxes are going to be better if I go with a Republican candidate and I feel like the cost of goods is going to go down. The cost of gas is going to go down."

Lamar, who resides in Atlanta, is voting for Harris because she has "better common sense when it comes to the community."

He added, "My number one issue now since I lived in Atlanta is gun control."

Marcus, a Detroit native who moved to Atlanta to work in the hospitality industry, told Fox News digital that he feels like the economy is going into recession.

DOJ DEPLOYS DISTRICT ELECTIONS OFFICERS TO HANDLE 'THREATS AND INTIMIDATION'

"I do feel that the prices are in an influx right now," Marcus said. "He’s shown that in the past. Kamala has had three years to kind of make something happen in the past year,"

Atlanta resident Marcellus, citing higher milk prices and inflation in general, as to why he is supporting Trump.

"I don’t think she could be a good president … just economy wise—that side of things, she definitely falls short. Trump, he can make a difference. He definitely has before and i think he can do the same thing now. He’s a businessman. Great minds think alike," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A woman named Chelsea said abortion was the reason why she was supporting Harris.

"I hope she gets into a position where she can give from a female perspective. Not off of emotion. But what’s really going on like abortion. Would if you’re a rape victim, and you don't want to have a child. They’re telling us what to do with our bodies and that’s not fair."

Audrey, a Georgia State University student, also said that she supports Harris.

"Just because she actually, at least from what I gathered about her character, she cares way more about Americans trying to be able to afford things like schooling; teachers being able to pay their rent—I really appreciate that about her," she said.