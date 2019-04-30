Trump calls for asylum overhaul to fight border crisis; Tension over Barr testimony escalates

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know today ...

An asylum overhaul to counter a border crisis

President Trump has called for a sweeping overhaul to an asylum system he has long said is rife with fraud -- including a new fee to process asylum applicants, and the capacity to rapidly adjudicate applicants' claims while also barring them from working in the U.S. in the meantime. In a presidential memorandum, Trump specifically told Attorney General Barr and acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan that the move was necessary to address a crisis at the border. Arrests along the southern border have skyrocketed in recent months, with border agents making more than 100,000 arrests or denials of entry in March, a 12-year high. Immigration courts that process asylum claims currently have a backlog of more than 800,000 cases.

'Issued to harass': Trump sues to block subpoenas of business records

President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Monday against Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an attempt to block congressional subpoenas for his business records, claiming House Democrats are simply attempting to harass him. Two House committees subpoenaed Deutsche Bank and several other financial institutions earlier this month as part of investigations into Trump's finances. The lawsuit by Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric and his daughter Ivanka, was filed in Manhattan federal court. The Trump Organization and the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust are among the other plaintiffs. Politico reported that in a joint statement, Democratic Reps. Maxine Waters, chairwoman of the Financial Services Committee and Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, called the Trump suit “meritless" and claimed it was a delay tactic.

Tension over Attorney General Barr's testimony escalates

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Monday night that President Trump "has demonstrated on a daily basis his obstruction of justice" amid a conflict between the White House and Congress over the terms of scheduled testimony by Attorney General William Barr before the House Judiciary Committee. Barr is scheduled to testify before the Senate and House Judiciary panels this week on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report. However, the Justice Department informed the House committee on Sunday that Barr would not attend the scheduled Thursday hearing if committee lawyers seek to question him.

When asked if she had a message for Barr Monday evening, Pelosi said: “Respect the constitution. Honor your oath of office. Honor the request of Congress. For the American people.” The skirmish over Barr's testimony came as Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein submitted his long-anticipated resignation, effective May 11. The growing tension could add even more intrigue to Tuesday's scheduled meeting between Trump, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on a national infrastructure package.

'Medicare for All' showdown

House Democrats will hold their first-ever hearing on Medicare for All legislation on Tuesday, advancing a sweeping proposal that several prominent 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls have embraced -- even as some progressives caution the hearing may amount to a "farce," and President Trump and top Republicans call the idea a socialist prescription for disaster. The 10 a.m. ET Rules Committee hearing concerns the Medicare for All Act of 2019, which promises to rapidly provide coverage for "all people living in the U.S." within two years, according to the current draft of the bill and a summary released by Washington Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal. (WATCH Sen. Bernie Sanders defend his "Medicare for All" plan in the video from his Fox News Town Hall above.)

'Gone way too soon': Remembering director John Singleton

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Oscar-nominated writer and director John Singleton. The 51-year-old "Boyz n the Hood" director died Monday after having been in a coma for 12 days, following a stroke. Singleton's family made an agonizing decision to remove him from life support. Stars flooded social media to pay tribute to Singleton, remembering him as an iconic director and a trailblazer in his industry. "I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton," Ice Cube, who starred in "Boyz n the Hood," wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of the two at the Cannes Film Festival in the '90s. "He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world."

Watch Tucker Carlson argue that the mainstream media are not defenders of the First Amendment but "dutiful toadies to the powerful."



