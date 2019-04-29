Stars react to John Singleton's death: 'We will miss his work and his storytelling voice'

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Oscar-nominated writer and director John Singleton.

On Monday, Singleton's family confirmed to Fox News that the 51-year-old "passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends."

"We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time," the statement added.

The news came hours after Singleton's family announced that they had made the "agonizing decision" to remove Singleton from life support. The "Boyz n the Hood" director had been in a coma following a stroke 12 days earlier.

On Monday, stars flooded social media to pay tribute to Singleton, remembering him as an iconic director and a trailblazer in his industry.

"I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton," Ice Cube, who starred in Singleton's Oscar-nominated film "Boyz n the Hood," wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of the two at the Cannes Film Festival in the '90s.

"He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world. ..Us at Cannes ‘90."

"Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon!" Samuel L. Jackson wrote.

Filmmaker Ron Howard tweeted: "Sad sad news. Such a good director and so well regarded everywhere he went. We will miss his work and his storytelling voice. RIP #JohnSingleton."

"RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything," echoed writer-director Jordan Peele.

Chance the Rapper expressed how he had never met Singleton, but his music video for Michael Jackson's song "Remember The Time" deeply impacted him.

"Rest up John Singleton. We never met, but Remember The Time literally changed my life. Thank you so much. God Bless you."

Regina King shared several photos of herself with Singleton on Instagram, writing: "Rest In Power, my friend. One of the greatest to ever do it."

"Thank you GOD for blessing us with this gift better known as John Singleton," she continued. "Having trouble finding enough words to share just what you mean to me. Will always love you John! Your spirit will forever shine bright."

Fellow director Guillermo del Toro also expressed his condolences, tweeting: "R.I.P. a good man, a talented man and a friend to all directors."

"The youngest-ever Best Director nominee and an inspiration to us all. John Singleton, you will be greatly missed," The Academy wrote on Twitter.

"This one cuts deep. You’ll never be forgotten. Cause your work will live on," wrote Lena Waithe.

Tweeted Viola Davis: "The best life is when we leave a trail. We leave something on this earth bigger than us. John Singleton....you inspired a generation of Artists. We will shoulder on....'May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. RIP."

Spike Lee also paid tribute to Singleton, sharing a photo and a story about the late director on Instagram.

"I Will Forever Miss My Brother John Singleton. We Met While He Was A Film Student At USC. Over Many Years People Have Told Me 'I’m Going To Be A Filmmaker' When John Said That To Me The 1st Time We Met, I Believed Him Right Away," Lee recalled. "It Was No Surprise. With His Passion, His Heart, The Way He Talked About His Love For Cinema And Black Folks I Could See John Would Make It Happen, And He Did."

Lee continued: "From Day One, We Have Remained Close Over The Decades, Cheering Each Other On In This Industry That Is Not Set Up For Us To Win. John Singleton’s Films Will Live On Forever. Blessings And Prayers For His Family. May John Rest In Power. Amen."

Ava DuVernay also shared a photo of herself with Singleton, penning a heartfelt message: "There aren’t many of us out here doing this," she wrote. "It’s a small tribe in the grand scheme of things. He was a giant among us. Kind. Committed. And immensely talented. His films broke ground. His films mattered. He will be missed. And long remembered. Thank you, John. #RunIntoHisArms."

"Gone too soon. We will miss you John... rest in love," Jada Pinkett Smith tweeted.

In a statement to Fox News on Monday, John Landgraf, the chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, also paid tribute to Singleton, who worked on several of the network's series including, "The People v. O.J. Simpson" and "Snowfall."

"I know that the cast and crew loved John as much as we did, and that they are heartbroken over this news," Landgraf said. "Today we lost an incredibly talented artist, leader, activist, partner and friend — far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.