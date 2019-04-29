Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein submits resignation

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has submitted his resignation to President Trump, effective May 11.

Attorney General William Barr in a statement said Rosenstein served the Justice Department "with dedication and distinction."

"His devotion to the Department and its professionals is unparalleled," the statement read. "Over the course of his distinguished government career, he has navigated many challenging situations with strength, grace, and good humor."

Rosenstein previously served as deputy assistant attorney general and U.S. attorney.

A source told Fox News in March that Rosenstein reached an agreement with Barr to stay at the DOJ "a little while longer" after it was reported he planned to leave by mid-March.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.