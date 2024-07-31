Trump assassination attempt victim James Copenhaver 'sad' with state of 'political division' in US

EXCLUSIVE: PITTSBURGH — James Copenhaver, one of the two victims critically wounded in a July 13 assassination attempt against former President Trump, is "sad" with the "political division" in the United States, his attorney told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Wednesday.

Copenhaver, 74, said the shooting that left him hospitalized for weeks with wounds on his arm and abdomen was an "unnecessary" tragedy, according to attorney Joseph Feldman of the Law Offices of Max C. Feldman in Pittsburgh, who spoke on Copenhaver's behalf while Copenhaver continues to recover.

"Overall, he just wants people to understand how unnecessary it was and that the political divide in this country has become so great [that] people are literally willing to attend rallies where people are exercising their First Amendment rights and start firing bullets into crowds," Feldman said.

"He's 74 years old. He's been around a long time. He's witnessed a lot take place in this country. And this is definitely one of the worst things that he's experienced as an American, and he wants people to understand that it does not have to be like this."

VIDEO FROM TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT VICTIM'S POV SHOWS FIGURE MOVING ON ROOF MOMENTS BEFORE GUNFIRE

Copenhaver also extended his gratitude to the medical and emergency staff and law enforcement officers who helped him after he was wounded at the rally. The 74-year-old has a "long road ahead" to recovery, Feldman said.

The retiree also made clear he "is unafraid to voice his support for Trump, and he will not allow those who disagree with his views to silence him or prevent him from exercising his rights," according to Feldman.

Copenhaver, Moon Township, attended the rally about an hour outside his hometown with his best friend. He was standing on Trump's left side when shots rang out.

TRUMP SHOOTING: TIMELINE OF ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

In a video Copenhaver took from his position at the rally at 6:08 p.m. July 13, a figure can be seen moving across the rooftop of the AGR building, where gunman Thomas Crooks shot from, just minutes before gunfire rang out at 6:11 p.m.

COREY COMPERATORE'S FAMILY SPEAKS OUT AFTER FALLEN FIREFIGHTER IMPERSONATED ON FACEBOOK

Copenhaver, Trump and most other rally attendees in the left section had turned their heads the exact time shots were fired to look at immigration statistics projected onto a large screen to the left of the stage. It was at that moment Copenhaver looked down at his arm and saw it was bleeding.

"He had almost heard or even seen something kind of whizz past them, which we're assuming is a bullet. And he … looked down at his arm and … felt pain initially, but he didn't even realize that he had been shot a second time at that point," Feldman explained. "He had mentioned that he was in quite a bit of shock at that time. There was a lot of pandemonium. People were screaming. No one really quite knew what was going on right away."

The 74-year-old survivor is still coming to grips with the severity of the situation and the part of history he was "physically part of," Feldman said.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: FBI SAYS GUNMAN CLIMBED HVAC, TRAVERSED ROOFTOPS TO SHOOTING PERCH

After the shooting, he got to speak with Trump over the phone from his hospital bed.

"It was a very pleasant conversation. He had mentioned it was almost like [Trump] was there in the room with him," Feldman said. "He was like talking to a friend … just someone who's able to keep a conversation going. So, a very fluid conversation. He really enjoyed the phone call overall, and we're hoping that, at some point, he could share another phone call or maybe even a visit in person."

MARINE DAVID DUTCH WALKED FROM ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS, FRIENDS SAY

For now, Copenhaver and his wife are focused on his recovery, and they are thankful for the support they've received from friends, family, medical staff and even strangers across the country who have sent them letters. The couple celebrated their 51st anniversary while he was still hospitalized, Feldman said.

David Dutch, 57, was also critically wounded in the assassination attempt and was released from Allegheny General last week, according to a press release. Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old husband, father and former fire chief at the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department, died a hero while protecting his family from gunfire.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: TEXTS REVEAL OFFICERS WERE AWARE OF THOMAS CROOKS 90 MINUTES BEFORE SHOOTING

The FBI is still working to determine a motive for the shooter, Thomas Crooks. The agency said Monday that Crooks, 20, was able to gain access to the roof by climbing HVAC equipment and piping on the side of the AGR building. He had an AR-15-style rifle with a collapsible stock and a rangefinder with him at the time.

Text messages revealed by Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley show law enforcement officers were aware of a suspicious person near the rally site approximately 90 minutes before the shooting occurred.