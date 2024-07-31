Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

Corey Comperatore's family speaks out after fallen firefighter impersonated on Facebook

Comperatore, 50, was shot and killed at the former President Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
PA residents honor Corey Comperatore ahead of funeral Video

PA residents honor Corey Comperatore ahead of funeral

Sisters Merri Carbo and Jane Wesolosky waved American flags as firetrucks drove by Sarver, Pennsylvania, on Friday morning ahead of Corey Comperatore's funeral.

BUTLER, Penn. – Scammers on social media are attempting to impersonate the grieving family of Corey Comperatore, the fallen firefighter who was killed at the former President Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

A representative of the Comperatore family shared with Fox News Digital that the family is appalled after learning that someone was impersonating the family and asking for donations.

"The recent news about a fake Facebook account impersonating the family of Corey Comperatore and asking for donations is appalling and reprehensible," the representative said.

TRUMP SHOOTING: TIMELINE OF ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Comperatore and daughters holding a sign calling their dad their "first love"

Former Buffalo Township Fire Chief Corey Comperatore pictured with his daughters in an undated family photo. Authorities say Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate former President Trump at a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, on July 13, struck and killed Comperatore. (Helen Comperatore/Facebook)

Helen Comperatore and their two daughters, Allyson and Kaylee, were left picking up the pieces after Corey died while protecting his family at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13.

"Helen and the girls continue to find comfort and peace through the heartfelt messages of encouragement from people around the world," the representative said. "They are grateful for the countless prayers and asked that I share their deepest appreciation for all the kindness."

  • Corey Comperatore memorial
    Image 1 of 4

    A firetruck in Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania, honoring firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed at the former President Trump rally on July 13. (Sarah Rumpf-Whitten/Fox News Digital)

  • The casket of Corey Comperatore is carried into Cabot United Methodist Church
    Image 2 of 4

    The casket of Corey Comperatore is carried into Cabot United Methodist Church in Cabot, Pennsylvania, on Friday, July 19, 2024. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

  • Members of the community mourn the death of Corey Comperatore on the morning of his funeral at Cabot United Methodist Church
    Image 3 of 4

    Members of the community mourn the death of Corey Comperatore on the morning of his funeral at Cabot United Methodist Church in Cabot, Pennsylvania, on Friday, July 19, 2024. Comperatore, a former fire chief and father of two, was killed on Saturday after being shot by the would-be former President Trump assassin in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

  • Members of the community mourn the death of Corey Comperatore on the morning of his funeral at Cabot United Methodist Church
    Image 4 of 4

    Members of the community mourn the death of Corey Comperatore on the morning of his funeral at Cabot United Methodist Church in Cabot, Pennsylvania, on Friday, July 19, 2024. Comperatore, a former fire chief and father of two, was killed on July 13 after being shot by the would-be former President Trump assassin in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

"It is a sad state of our human existence when the Comperatore family is forced to respond to online scammers who have ill-intent, trying to take advantage of deep family pain," the representative said. "Healing is what all Americans should be striving towards. Be a good neighbor. Be involved in your church community. This is what the family will be doing as they come to grips with their new normal."

LAST WORDS OF ‘HERO’ FIREFIGHTER WHO DIED AT TRUMP RALLY SHOOTING REVEALED 

"All they ask is for your continued prayers and privacy," the representative said.

Memorial for Trump assassination attempt firefighter hero

A statue in front of Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company, Sarver, Pennsylvania, is surrounded by flowers and flags in honor of Fire Chief Corey Comperatore on Sunday, July 28, 2024. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

A family representative said that it is "only through the strength of God" that the family will heal from the loss of their husband and father.

"It is only through the strength of God that Helen and the girls will heal from the tremendous loss of their beloved husband and father," they said.

Corey Comperatore split shot

An undated images of Corey Comperatore. (Facebook)

Comperatore, 50, was shot during an assassination attempt against the former president.

"Above all, Corey was the quintessential family man and the best girl dad," his obituary states. "His love for his wife Helen Comperatore was a testament to the power of partnership and devotion. Together, they raised two daughters, Allyson and Kaylee Comperatore, who will carry forward his spirit of compassion."

Donald Trump kisses the helmet of Corey Comperatore during the Republican National Convention

Republican presidential candidate former President Trump kisses the helmet of Corey Comperatore during the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Trump commemorated the fallen firefighter at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, with Comperatore's firefighter jacket and helmet displayed on stage.

"He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets... what a fine man he was," Trump said during his RNC speech on Thursday. "There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for others.

"This is the spirit that forged America in her darkest hours, and this is the love that will lead America back to the summit of human achievement and greatness."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Meta, the parent company of Facebook, for comment.

