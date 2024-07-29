Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump assassination attempt: Texts reveal officers were aware of Thomas Crooks 90 minutes before shooting

Text messages show that an officer took photos of Thomas Matthew Crooks shortly before he opened fire on Trump

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
BUTLER, Penn. – Text messages revealed that law enforcement responsible for monitoring former President Trump's Pennsylvania rally spotted his would-be assassin and flagged him to colleagues as suspicious at least 90 minutes before he opened fire.

The messages, obtained by Fox News Digital from Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who obtained them from Beaver County Emergency Services Unit, showed that officers flagged 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks after he was spotted using a range finder – but did not approach him.

The first screenshot is a group chat of Beaver ESU officers, while the second is from one Beaver County sniper departing his shift at around 4:30 – approximately an hour-and-a-half before Trump took the stage. The New York Times first reported the text screenshots.

TRUMP SHOOTING: TIMELINE OF ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW GUNMAN EVADED SECURITY

Undated file photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks

Undated file photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks. Crooks is alleged to be the shooter in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Text message

Texts messages reveal local snipers saw gunman earlier than previously known. (Fox News)

In a group chat, around 4:36 p.m., when one of the officers texted that his shift was ending, he warned that a man, later identified as Crooks, had parked nearby their vehicle.

"Someone followed our lead and snuck in and parked by our cars just so you know," the text from an officer read.

Text message

The messages, obtained by Fox News Digital from Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who obtained them from Beaver ESU, provided an updated timeline of when law enforcement first spotted Thomas Matthew Crooks. The texts included a picture of Crooks. (Fox News)

A follow-up message said that Crooks was about 50 yards from the rally's exit, sitting at a picnic table. 

Two other counter-snipers responded with a thumbs up emoji and responded, writing, "Roger that."

Approximately 45 minutes later, at 5:10 p.m., officers flagged that Crooks was on the move and had positioned himself near the American Glass International (AGR) building. Crooks would later perch himself on top of the AGR building to target the former president.

Text message and picture of Thomas Crooks

Law enforcement circulated a picture of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the texts showed. (Fox News)

Text messages between law enforcement

Screenshots of text messages between local law enforcement officers. (Fox News)

While Crooks waited, an officer snapped a picture of the 20-year-old suspect.

TRUMP HONORS FALLEN FIREFIGHTER DURING RNC SPEECH

The picture showed Crooks leaning against the AGR building with his signature greasy shoulder-length hair and gray t-shirt.

"Kid learning around building we are in," an officer wrote in a text message, along with an image of Crooks. "AGR I believe it is. I did see him with a range finder looking towards stage. FYI. If you wanna notify SS snipers to look out."

"I lost sight of him," the officer added.

A follow-up message said: "Call it in to command and have a uniform check it out."

Law enforcement officers stand over the body of would-be Trump assassin, Thomas Crooks on the roof of a building

Law enforcement officers stand over the body of would-be Trump assassin, Thomas Crooks on Saturday, July 13, 2024. The gunman killed at least one person and injured the former president in his attempt. (Todd the Driller)

The newly surfaced texts show that authorities knew about the suspicious person, later identified as Crooks, close to 90 minutes before the shooting – updating the previous known time of about 60 minutes.

By 6:11 p.m., approximately 1 hour after the last text message was sent, the "kid" would be killed by a counter-sniper after he opened fired on the rally goers.

Donald Trump kisses the helmet of Corey Comperatore during the Republican National Convention

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump kisses the helmet of Corey Comperatore during the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

James Copenhaver and David Dutch

James Copenhaver and David Dutch were shot and injured at the Butler, Pennsylvania rally. (Allegheny Health Network)

Trump was grazed by a bullet on his ear, while three rallygoers were also shot, including Corey Comperatore, 50, who was killed protecting his family from danger.

David Dutch and James Copenhaver were injured after being shot at the rally. Copenhaver was recently released from the hospital on Friday.

Dutch was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, July 24. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Secret Service for comment.

