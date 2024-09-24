Federal prosecutors formally charge suspect Ryan Routh with attempted assassination of Trump

Federal prosecutors have formally charged Ryan Routh with the attempted assassination of former President Trump.

The upgraded charges reflect the Justice Department's assessment that he methodically plotted to kill the Republican nominee, aiming a rifle through the shrubbery surrounding Trump's West Palm Beach golf course while Trump was playing.

Trump survived the attempt on his life Sept. 15 after the Secret Service opened fire on Routh, authorities said.

Routh fled the area but was quickly arrested during a traffic stop near Palm City, Florida. He remains in federal custody.

It was just over two months since a 20-year-old gunman climbed to the roof of a building on the perimeter of a Trump rally and opened fire, narrowly missing the former president just minutes into his speech.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.