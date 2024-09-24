Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Federal prosecutors formally charge suspect Ryan Routh with attempted assassination of Trump

Routh was arrested during a traffic stop after fleeing Trump's golf course

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
The DOJ releasing Routh's alleged letter was 'dangerous' and 'irresponsible': Matthew Whitaker Video

The DOJ releasing Routh's alleged letter was 'dangerous' and 'irresponsible': Matthew Whitaker

'The Ingraham Angle' panelists Matthew Whitaker and James Fitzgerald discuss the DOJ releasing an alleged letter written by suspected would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh.

Federal prosecutors have formally charged Ryan Routh with the attempted assassination of former President Trump.

The upgraded charges reflect the Justice Department's assessment that he methodically plotted to kill the Republican nominee, aiming a rifle through the shrubbery surrounding Trump's West Palm Beach golf course while Trump was playing.

A court sketch depicts Ryan Routh as he appears in federal court in West Palm Beach

A court sketch depicts Ryan Routh as he appears in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, September 23, 2024. Routh is facing charges related to the alleged attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump last week. (Lothar Speer)

Trump survived the attempt on his life Sept. 15 after the Secret Service opened fire on Routh, authorities said.

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF THREATENING TRUMP RELEASED FROM HOUSE ARREST IN SAME COUNTY AS ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Routh fled the area but was quickly arrested during a traffic stop near Palm City, Florida. He remains in federal custody. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was just over two months since a 20-year-old gunman climbed to the roof of a building on the perimeter of a Trump rally and opened fire, narrowly missing the former president just minutes into his speech. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 