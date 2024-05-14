Trump allies blast prosecution's 'star witness' Michael Cohen in NY criminal trial and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



'TROUBLE WITH THE TRUTH' – Trump allies blast prosecution's 'star witness' Michael Cohen in New York criminal trial.Continue reading …

'FAITH JOURNEY' – Jimmy Carter’s grandson says former president is ‘coming to the end’. Continue reading …

THAT'S RICH – Democrat megadonor exposed for trying to 'silence regular Americans' in bombshell report. Continue reading …

'AIN'T MY FIRST RODEO' – Country queen Reba McEntire makes her return to TV screens with new sitcom. Continue reading …

'HIGHLY UNUSUAL' – Angler helps authorities crack down on gigantic invasive fish eating all the food in local pond. Continue reading …

POLITICS

PRIMARY VICTORY – Republicans take first step in push to flip crucial Senate seat in solidly blue state. Continue reading …

CRITICAL ISSUE – Biden-district Republican says this issue will define 2024 elections. Continue reading …

POLICY PIVOT – Vulnerable congressional Dem calls immigration a 'crisis' after years of singing a different tune. Continue reading …

BIG VICTORY – Dem newcomer aims for history with primary win against wealthy controversial congressman. Continue reading …

MEDIA

'POINT OF NO RETURN' – Will Boy Scouts name change sink or save the struggling organization? Continue reading …

‘OUTRIGHT LIES’ – Biden repeats false claim that inflation was 9% when he became president. Continue reading …

'CAN'T SLEEP' – Survivor of Mao's violent purge gets 'PTSD' watching 'scary' history repeat on college campuses. Continue reading …

'UN-AMERICAN AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL' – Republican lawmakers call for federal probe into Biden's actions against Christian universities. Continue reading …

OPINION

GREGG JARRETT – Liar Michael Cohen can run but can't hide from the truth even though lying is in his DNA. Continue reading …

JASON GREENBLATT – Here's how to reduce Islamist terrorism worldwide and weaken the Iranian regime. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Michael Cohen sounded like a well-rehearsed 'dunderhead'. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – NY criminal trial has turned Trump campaign into a movement. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Michael Cohen is a serial liar, fraudster and convicted felon. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

ROOKIE MISTAKES - The Connecticut Sun beats Indiana Fever by double digits during Caitlin Clark's debut. Continue reading …

'TREATED LIKE SCUM' – Assaults on law enforcement hit 10-year high in 2023, FBI finds, and experts lay out why. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Take a swing at this test of baseball greats, the Big '80s and more. Continue reading …

'COURSE RECORD' – Michael Block, 2023 PGA fan-favorite, confident heading into Valhalla. Continue reading …

WATCH

REP. JEFF VAN DREW – Be ready, we're going to win big. See video …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"Lawfare has a new mascot. His name is Michael Cohen. The serial liar, fraudster, convicted felon (is) back on the stand today asking jurors to believe him now. To make matters worse, Michael Cohen has a fixation on any and all things Donald Trump, and it's clear he's got a pretty big ax to grind. It is clear he has nothing but a deep hatred of President Trump and is hell-bent on revenge, but don't take my word for it. Just listen to Michael on TikTok."

